Star of Tomorrow - Brooklyn Clayson, Firth Volleyball

BLACKFOOT – When you get called up to the varsity just in time for the district and eventually the state tournaments as a freshman, and then make an impact during those tournaments, you have to be pretty good as a player.
That is what happened a year ago for Firth volleyball player Brooklyn Clayson. She was what head coach Elda Park raved about after the team returned from the state tournament a year ago after the Cougars finished second to Malad in a hard-fought battle for the championship.
“I was very impressed with the way that my little freshman Brooklyn Clasyson played,” Park said. “She didn’t show any signs of nerves, just went out and had an impact on the game when she was given the opportunity. Many times they go in and they have that look of a deer in the headlights, but not Brooklyn, she was all business.”
That experience a year ago has helped Clayson become a regular member of the team this year as a sophomore and when combined with fellow sophomore Addison Trent, gives the Lady Cougars a very strong, talented, and young part of the front line that has helped the Cougars to a 30-0 record in conference games this year. That total includes the first two matches in the current district tournament that is going on at West Jefferson.
That is quite the impressive run that the Cougars are on. They have not lost a match against any of the Nuclear Conference opponents and when you are winning those matches 3-0 every time, it means that you have shown up with the focus and intensity for every match and have had no letdowns or miscues that can cost you a game here and there. There has been none of that and a good part of it has to do with the play of Clayson.
With two sophomores playing a lot for the Cougars, the future looks bright for a team that is already playing and winning at a high level. The Cougars are looking for their fourth straight district title and their seventh in the past eight years and have already earned the finals in this year’s tournament, with a pair of wins on Tuesday in their usual fashion, 3-0 against Salmon and a matching 3-0 against North Fremont.
Clayson’s teammates will only be happy at the added attention that Brooklyn is getting and the younger players will take notice and work harder. They know that if Brooklyn can do it, so can they. After all, who doesn’t want their picture in the paper as a Star of Tomorrow?