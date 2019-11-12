BLACKFOOT – Last spring, we highlighted a young man named Eli Gregory as a Star of Tomorrow. Well, Gregory is no long a Star of Tomorrow, he is a Star of Today.
We touched on the things that Gregory was doing as a freshman at Blackfoot High School and he mentioned some of the things that he had been doing during track season, with his work in the 1600, 800 and eventually the 3200.
He briefly mentioned that he also ran cross country and that he was a middle-of-the-pack kind of runner for the Broncos.
That is no longer the case as Gregory has burst onto the scene and is a legitimate star in his own right in the sport of cross country.
In a season that was expected to be the crowning season for senior Austin DeSpain, instead has seen the passing of the torch from DeSpain to Gregory as the runner to beat of the Broncos’ program. Gregory has posted times and done things that only make the coaching staff of Blackfoot drool at the prospects of what he might accomplish in the next two years of running not just track, but also cross country.
Gregory cracked the top 10 in the High Country Conference this season, and was the highest rated sophomore runner in the conference. That is pretty heady stuff for a runner in arguably one of the toughest conferences in the state.
When you consider that there are four juniors and three seniors ranked above him, he will automatically move up three spots in the rankings before the season even starts next year. Knowing Gregory the way that we have come to know him, that isn’t going to be good enough. His work ethic has him on the fast track to move up even farther and possibly break the stranglehold that the Idaho Falls runners have had on the conference for a couple of years now.
Now comes the kicker. Idaho Falls is moving to the 5A classification next year, which is going to make Gregory suddenly the runner to beat when the season rolls around next year. That will not be enough for Eli, who works as hard as any runner around. He will work and he will run and he will rack up the miles until he is the best not only in the High Country Conference, but in all of the 4A classification in the state.
This edition of Star of Tomorrow is obviously a way of congratulating Eli Gregory not only as a Star of Tomorrow, but also to acknowledge what he has already accomplished and to help push him along a bit farther on this journey that he is on to the top.