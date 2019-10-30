THOMAS – I can remember the first time that I set eyes on Kylee Morgan from Snake River High School and their cross country program.
The soon-to-be freshman didn’t look like she could do much of anything athletically. She must have been barely five feet tall and was so thin, she looked like a good little Idaho breeze would blow her clear into Bannock County from here if the wind came out of the north.
Boy, can first impressions be wrong at times. This young lady has a heart as big as the moon and she has proven that she can run. She has proven that she can run a lot and with her recent third place finish in the District 5, 3A cross country meet, and she showed that she not only belongs with the Snake River Lady Panthers cross country team, she belongs with the elite 3A runners in the state of Idaho.
That meet produced for her a personal best time of 21:38.7, good enough to be ranked at number 28 in the entire state. That means that when the state 3A meet begins on Saturday, she could easily be among the top 20 or 25 runners who will participate at the Portneuf Wellness Center with an individual title on their minds.
That means that Morgan is on the verge of being one of the top 20 runners who will receive an individual medal when they are handed out on Saturday afternoon, especially if she continues to knock off chunks of time and improves again this week like she did the past several weeks.
I am sure that it has helped that Morgan has had a good group of young ladies to work with this season and that most of them are young like she is. There is only one senior on the Snake River team, so this team has been built on youth. In fact, three of the top seven runners are freshmen, just like Morgan is, so the future will be bright and there is no telling how good this young group of harriers will become as they really start to learn how to run. The ceiling appears to be the top of where they are headed as a team. With a budding star like Kylee Morgan, it could end up with a state championship under their belt before it is all over with.