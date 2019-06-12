THOMAS – Over the years, there have been a number of members of the High family that have been very good distance runners.
Three sons — Lattimer, Lorenzo and Lincoln — have been chasing their father’s achievements ever since dad set the school record for the 1600 meter run.
Lattimer gave chase for four years of high school track and cross country and came close, but not quite enough.
Lorenzo, currently a junior, has been taking a crack at it and he has come close as well — so close, in fact, that he just finished second in the 3A Idaho State Track and Field Championships on May 18 and he will be gunning for that record over the course of the next year.
Perhaps the most talented of the group could be freshman Lincoln High. Lincoln has had his sights on that record and with the improvement that he has shown this past year, he may end up with the record, and not by attrition, but because he is working so hard to get there.
“It is hard running with Lorenzo,” Lincoln High said. “He lets you hang with him for about a mile, and then he takes off and is gone. I am getting closer, but he is still a ways ahead of me.”
Lincoln has earned the praise of his coach, Mike Kirkham, as one of the hardest workers on the Snake River team and one that has shown the most improvement.
“Lincoln will be a state champion, I am sure of it,” Kirkham said. “He just works harder than everyone around him and he has that desire to be successful.”
Lincoln is more than just a good runner, he is a good student as well. He carries a 4.0 grade point average and excels in the classroom. While he is not sure about becoming Valedictorian someday, things are heading in that direction.
Lincoln set personal best times in both the 1600 meter run and the 3200 meter run, but actually prefers cross country.
“I get tired of running around in circles in track,” High said. “I like the open spaces and running up and down hills. There is more variety and scenery.”
Lincoln High and his brother Lorenzo have enlisted in Kirkham’s “300 Mile Club Challenge” this summer and both will easily attain those goals.
“I think that Lorenzo and I will both enter and run in a bunch of the fun runs around the area,” Lincoln High said. “I will beat Lorenzo eventually and I think he knows it, but we challenge each other and keep each other motivated.”