Star of Tomorrow - Merced Carter, Snake River High School

THOMAS – Not too long ago, this column heralded Reagan VanOrden as the best freshman to run track and field at Snake River High School in some time. That was based upon her two district championships in the 1600 and 3200 meter runs.
Those two races may have only placed a target on her back for the next three years as the best runners in the 5th District, especially in those events, were freshmen and sophomores.
Snake River has another young harrier by the name of Merced Carter, who could be the best thing that happens to VanOrden in the coming few years.
Carter has made a pretty good name for herself this past season as a freshman in track and field. She may not have garnered the headlines that VanOrden did, but she did make her presence felt and she was actually better than VanOrden in one event that makes people think she may have a future stretching out in distance a bit.
Carter ran the 200 and 400 meters, did the long jump and ran on a relay team in 2019. She is talented enough to expect to do the same in 2020, but she may also be stretched out a bit and give the Panthers quite the one-two punch if she can handle the 800 meters as well as the 400 meters.
Combined with VanOrden, they would make up half of the 4x400 meter relay, and when you throw in Morgan Sensenbach, a soon-to-be junior, they could dominate that relay for a couple of years to come.
Carter posted the third-fastest freshman time in the district in the 200 meters at 28.92, the second-fastest freshman time in the 400 meters at 1:06.57 in the district, and had the fourth best long jump for a freshman in the district with a leap of 12’ 11”.
The guess here is that her long jumping career may be short-lived and that she will work on her running which would appear to be her future. There doesn’t appear to be any stopping this young lady and she may not even have to stretch out to the 800 meters if coach Kirkham can find some additional sprinters to put around her to make up a good 4x200 meter relay and a good sprint medley relay team. Carter may be just what the doctor ordered when it comes to putting together another strong girls’ track team for the future.