Star of Tomorrow - Misa Reyna, Blackfoot boys soccer

BLACKFOOT – Misa Reyna plays soccer like he has a lot more experience than he does. At times, he looks like he is already a senior on the field, when in fact he is just a sophomore.
He is one of those rare players that plays with much more skill than a person should have at his age and it is hard to imagine that he will still be around for another two years of varsity play. He is already playing like a senior.
Misa has been so good this year that he is the leading scorer on the Blackfoot Broncos soccer team and has already notched a hat trick this season.
That is almost unheard of except from exceptional players.
Misa has speed and can pass with the best players on the team and seems to find a way of getting into the right spot at the right time to receive a pass and get a good shot on goal.
He has already learned to play within himself and not try and do something that he isn’t ready to do. No careless shots from this player, everything has a reason in his play and it often will result in something good for the Broncos.
As the Broncos make a push for the postseason, Misa is sure to be right in the mix of things and that is alright with head coach Liam Pope.
For those of you who might remember Sam Reyna, the hard shooting, hard playing forward of a couple of years ago, Misa is his younger brother and one of Misa’s goals is to be able to do something that his brother couldn’t get done, win a state championship for Blackfoot.
With the way that this year has gone for Misa, that may not be a big stretch for him and the Broncos. If the Broncos don’t get the job done this year, the Broncos of tomorrow may just be the team that does. There are nine juniors on the team this year, all of which are getting a lot of playing time and include some really fine players in Julio Azcaray, Bryce Cornell, Frankie Garcia, Izzy Labra, Dominic Sanchez and of course super sophomores like Misa and Wyatt Gerrie and Manny Bartolo. There is some real talent just waiting to have a coming out party in the very near future. It could even happen tomorrow, you never know.