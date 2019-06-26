Star of Tomorrow - Noah Watt, Snake River High School

BLACKFOOT – He may not be very tall, but he swings a mean stick and he has already posted a pair of top 10 finishes at the 3A Idaho State Golf Tournament, despite not playing his best golf.
His name is Noah Watt and it bears mentioning that he is a darn good golfer.
If you needed to know any more about this young man, he also just finished first in the second flight of the George Von Elm Memorial golf tournament with a two-round score of 150. By the way, that score would have earned him a second place finish in the first flight and he would have made the top five or six in the championship flight as well.
All this and he is only 16 years old.
Watt has already been the anchor player on the Snake River High School golf team for two years, and this past spring, helped the team to a top four finish at the Idaho State High School Golf Championships and the team brought home a trophy for their efforts.
“I have really enjoyed playing golf under coach (Jeff) Gardner,” Watt said. “He has helped me fine tune my game and I can tell that I am getting better all the time.”
To sat the least, Watt will be expected to lead the team again next fall, but he isn’t any one-trick pony. He is interested in other sports other than golf.
“I love basketball and I am hoping to make the varsity this year and maybe even start,” Watt said. “Coach (Bob) Coombs is one of the best coaches around and I know that if I really put out the effort, I have a good chance, especially if my outside shooting comes around.”
Watt is known for his three-point shooting and according to his family, he could be the secret weapon that could get the Panthers back into the championship game at the state tournament this coming winter.
“Noah likes the three-point shot and we have encouraged him to shoot it,” Tyler Watt (Noah’s father) said. “It could be his three-point shooting that helps achieve the goals he has for basketball, but we have all seen that his real athletic future is with golf.”
Watt not only will keep on playing golf, but he has designs on a college career in golf as well. He is good enough to be considered for a Division 1 program and he knows it and has set his sights on playing at a top school if at all possible.
“I think that it would be really cool if I could earn a spot on the BYU team, but they are a really good program, so Utah State could be where I end up,” Watt said. “I think that either school would be fine with me and if it helps me pay for college, then I am all about doing my best at either one.”
Without a doubt, Watt is headed places in golf, and it isn’t just to the next course on the map, but maybe even a try at the big time of PGA golf.
Noah Watt, our Star of Tomorrow for this week.