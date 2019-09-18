Star of Tomorrow - Paden Parmenter, Blackfoot High School

BLACKFOOT – When you are a freshman and you are continually cracking the top five runners at a high school, you have some serious talent.
When you are that freshman and you not only are cracking the top five on your own high school team, but pushing those runners who have more experience than you and have been around for a while, you are a star in the making.
That is what Paden Parmenter has been doing. Not only that, but in a sport like cross country, where everything is time based, and the best runners are posting times around 16 minutes for the 5,000 meters of a cross country course, and you are posting times in the low to mid 18 minute range and improving with each and every meet, it is only a matter of time before you will be right up there with the best around and you still have three more years of running left in you before you complete your high school career.
That is what Blackfoot freshman Paden Parmenter has been doing this year and we are only in the third week of September and the district and state meets are still a ways in the future.
The way that Parmenter and fellow freshman Matt Thomas have been going, showing improvement week after week, the Blackfoot Broncos team could be really good by season’s end.
The team is led by senior Austin DeSpain, one of the hardest working harriers around, and last year’s freshman phenom Eli Gregory has been running lights out for the team in the early going. They also still have senior Nate Blackwelder going strong, but as a team, they just keep getting better, and a lot of that is due to the two freshmen.
“It really feels good to be part of the varsity as a freshman,” Parmenter said. “Both Matt (Thomas) and I talked about it before we came out this year about how we felt we could make a difference and now that it is working out that way, it kind of makes you work even harder.”
Parmenter is also an accomplished runner in track and field, specializing in the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter runs, although he actually prefers the longer distances and feels that he will do even better in those races with a cross country foundation.
“I ran track the last few years, and the farther that I go, the better I seem to do,” Parmenter said. “I think that I will continue those three races and maybe a relay mixed in, but I need to increase my speed in the 800 to really be good at it. My closing kick is fine, but I don’t have the early speed of some of the others.”
Parmenter has a good work ethic, so his success in all of the events that he has tried only makes sense. When he has problems with a race, he works that much harder to try and overcome those deficiencies in order to make himself and the team better.
He is also very team-oriented and realizes that the better the team is doing, the better he is doing as an individual.
“I have noticed that the better that Matt and I run, the more it makes those guys ahead of us work to stay there,” Parmenter said. “That makes the whole team better and that is what will give us a chance to win the state meet down the road.”
As far as food goes, Parmenter loves a good rib eye steak. I didn’t even know that a high school kid knew what a good steak was let alone love a good rib eye. He is also very fond of the science classes that he is taking at Blackfoot High School and will likely push for that to be what he focuses on as he works to complete his high school education and head off to college. That is still several years away for him, since he has at least three more years of high school left before he thinks about college down the road.
One thing will be for certain, however, running will be in his future for many years to come and the way that he is running today, he will be leading the pack down the road.