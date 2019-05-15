THOMAS – This is the first of what will become a weekly column in the Bingham County Chronicle. It is designed to give some recognition to freshmen, both boys and girls, who are making an impact on the varsity level sports teams in the county.
It is a way of providing some additional inspiration, not that these athletes need any, to improve and become the true stars of their sport(s) as they mature and incorporate the sports into their everyday lives.
STAR OF TOMORROW
Reagan VanOrden, Snake River High School
Reagan VanOrden is a three-sport star, and while she has already arrived on the sports scene, she is a logical first pick as a Star of Tomorrow.
To a few fans of track and cross country in the Snake River area, VanOrden is already becoming a household name. She burst on the scene last fall when she surprised a few people by winning the District 5 cross country title as an individual. That is pretty good for a freshman.
She followed that up by just missing making the varsity in basketball last winter, but she has worked on her basketball game and she stands a chance of being a starter on a team that is looking for a point guard and that is just the position that she plays.
Where VanOrden has really burst onto the scene is what she has done in track and field this spring.
VanOrden has just won both the 1600-meter run and the 3200-meter run, which makes her eligible to be a four-time champion in both events on the district level.
Not only did she dominate her opposition in the District 5 meet, she ranks fairly high in the state rankings in both events.
In the 1600, VanOrden ranks seventh in the state and the majority of the runners ranked ahead of her are seniors which usually means that she has the most upside for improvement. She may be 20 or so seconds behind the best runner in the state, she is only a few seconds from moving up several positions and earning a medal in this tough event.
“I only started to run track because it seemed like a fun thing to do,” VanOrden said. “Now I like it and I would really like to win a medal at state to cement all of the work that I have done this year.”
VanOrden has been pushed along by another candidate for Star of Tomorrow status in Morgan Sensenbach, a sophomore who has also just won a couple of individual medals at the District 5 track meet. Since both are relatively new to track and field, they work together and try and push each other to become better athletes.
“Morgan Sensenbach and I work to push each other and since we are both on the 4x400 meter relay, it helps us both get better,” Van Orden said. “We are good friends and that always makes you work harder because our competition makes us better, especially when we both gain in the long run.”
VanOrden has a tough bunch of races to run during the state meet, with the 1600 and the 3200 runs, she is also a member of the 4x400 meter relay, which traditionally brings the curtain down on the state meet. The 4x400 meter relay is also one of the most prestigious events that track and field offers each year.
While Snake River qualified for the event this year, their best years may be ahead of them as three of the four runners are young and they only have one senior on the relay team. They may not be able to win the race, but they are working to crack the top few teams and earn a medal so that they will know what to do in the future to be able to stand on the top rung of the medal stand.
Reagan VanOrden is the first of our Stars of Tomorrow, but not the last, and she is a fitting honoree for this new feature to begin.