Star of Tomorrow - Sam Park, Firth High School

BLACKFOOT – Sometimes, you find the most precocious of young athletes at the smaller schools rather than the larger schools. At the larger schools, you may find a standout in a single sport and they can get lost in the shuffle.
At the smaller schools, these young phenoms have a tendency to stand out early and often in more than one sport.
That is the case with Firth footballer Sam Park. He is a starter on both sides of the ball for the Firth Cougars and has been showing how valuable he is to the team as a running back, a wide receiver, a defensive back and he can run back kicks.
He’s nicknamed “Bruno Mars” by his family, who won’t disclose why which makes us want to guess. My guess is that he makes beautiful music just in the way that he runs with the ball, eluding would-be tacklers, but with enough power to also knock some tacklers down with a force that doesn’t seem possible in a 5’7”, 155-pound body.
He leads the team in several offensive and defensive categories and his skills don’t stop with football. Sam Park is a very good baseball player as well and will likely be a major player when the boys of summer take to the field in March. He got a lot of experience last year as a freshman and that added experience will make him a standout player this year.
He comes by his athletic ability naturally and is just following in the footsteps of two older siblings who both were standout athletes in their own right.
Will Park was a very good player, excelling in baseball and basketball, while Ben Park was also a very good baseball player and played basketball as well.
Sam has found his love on the gridiron, but as stated before, he will make his mark known on the baseball diamond as well.
If he grows to the extent that his older brothers have, Will is 6’ 3” and Ben is just over 6’ tall, then Sam will be what a lot of college coaches love to get their hands on. A lanky, speedy player that can be molded into just about any kind of a player, especially since Sam has a high football IQ and appears to be the most coachable player around. He will do anything for his coaches and teammates and is well on his way to earning all-conference honors as a sophomore.