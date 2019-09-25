Star of Tomorrow - Sarah DeSpain, Blackfoot High School

BLACKFOOT – Sarah DeSpain has running in her blood. Her older brother is a star on the Blackfoot High School track and field and cross country teams and has been for some time. He is also known as the hardest working runner around.
Sarah fits that same mold and she is beginning to make a name for herself and will soon be out of the shadow of her older brother. At the rate she is going, it won’t take her long to get to that point.
DeSpain is also known as a very good track athlete, competing in the 1600 meters, the 3200 meters and the 800 meter runs.
She is a 4.0 student and really likes her math classes at Blackfoot High School.
“I really like math and that is probably my best subject in school,” DeSpain said. “I enjoy school, but my focus right now is on running and I would love to get a scholarship to go to college at some point in time.”
That is a pretty high goal for a sophomore that hasn’t been running all that long.
Sarah DeSpain just finished posting her personal best time while running at the prestigious Bob Firman Invitational at Eagle Island State Park in the Boise area. She ran a time of 21:32.0 to rank 13th in the High Country Conference and she is moving up the list with each and every race which indicates constant improvement and no top end in sight. She has posted the fastest time of any Blackfoot girls’ runner this year in any event with that mark.
As the Blackfoot girls’ cross country team continues to improve and shows that they have a chance to make the state meet as a team and possibly even qualify additional runners, DeSpain will be a big cog in the plans to get to state and attempt to win a team trophy, the goal of most teams in this area.
The High Country Conference is loaded this year with good runners and teams, so the goal of getting to state is a very good one, but not unattainable.
Blackfoot is currently the third best team in the district behind Idaho Falls and Skyline and will be trying to close the gap on those two teams and youth will be one of the reasons they can accomplish those goals of getting to state. Part of that will rely on DeSpain to continue to do her part in that equation.