Star of Tomorrow - Tara Butler, Firth High School

FIRTH – Last spring, there was a lot of talk about the potential of a freshman who was a pole vaulter and high jumper and how she might be the sleeper of the girls' track and field team in their quest for a state title.
She kind of got lost behind the "big four" of Abby Schiess, Cassi Robbins, JayLynn McKinnon, and KayDee Park, those of the two-time, 4x400 meter championships.
When you throw in that all four of those runners placed in other events, including a 1-2 finish in the 400 meters by Robbins and McKinnon, it is easy to see that Tara Butler could get lost.
That was then and this is now.
Butler did place in both the high jump and the pole vault, earning points for the team and their eventual placing at the state meet.
“I know that I had a pretty good year, but I also know that I can do much better,” Butler said. “I really want to medal in the pole vault this coming year since I just missed a year ago when I finished seventh. I can do better.”
Already accomplished as a track and field star, Butler is training to be part of the cross country team as students are heading into the classroom this week to begin another semester of studies.
While Butler may excel in a couple of field events in the spring, she has committed to run in the fall as a favor to a friend.
“I am running to encourage a friend of mine,” Butler said recently. “I really love the pole vault and high jump in the spring, but I am not really a runner, at least in my own mind.”
Cross Country coach Bob Lambert may have other ideas as he has singled out Butler as one of the most improved runners heading into the fall.
“I am really excited about the girls this fall,” Lambert said. “I think that the young group of girls that we have running right now are going to be really good, especially some of those that are running this fall for the first time, like Tara Butler.”
With praise like that, how can you go wrong as a runner?
For a student-athlete that likes school as much as her athletics, Butler will be a success no matter what she ends up doing.
She likes to read and likes science classes so grades will not be a problem for her and she has already proven to be competitive as well.
When those competitive juices kick in, Butler may find that she likes running a little more than she lets on.
And that friend she is running to support? It is Hannah Christensen, another who Lambert thinks highly of in his group of young runners that will make an impression this fall in cross country.