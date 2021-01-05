THOMAS — This has been a great year so far for breakout players in basketball, both boys and girls. Not only are there a number of freshmen who are contributors to their teams and good teams at that, but there are even freshmen and sophomores, who had no varsity experience prior to now that are starting on their respective teams.
The Snake River Lady Panthers are a team that is already good, but has three freshmen involved with the team that are going to be the building blocks for years to come as the team seeks that elusive state championship.
Reese Baldwin is one of the three freshmen who are contributing to a team that is already 10-1, won the Preston Basketball Tournament, and is the favorite to win their conference and head back to the state tournament, where they finished second a year ago.
Despite graduating three starters from a year ago, the team returns Josee Steadman, an all-state player and several more from that team and has added three freshmen and a couple of sophomores to an already talented roster.
Reese Baldwin has come off the bench many times this season to give the team a boost with a nifty three-point shot or some needed defense or just heady, all-around play that has given the team some momentum at critical times.
Baldwin is a natural and has a great smile to go along with her tenaciousness on the floor.
“I just love being part of a team that is this good and has a chance to win the state title,” Baldwin said. “Wouldn’t it be cool if we could do that and then come back and win like three more? That would mean our freshman class could win four of these things and that would really be something.”
Winning state titles are the goal, as always, with a basketball team, but Reese is more than that, she is a good student with a good attitude and everyone you talk to just loves her attitude and energy and raves about her around the school.
She loves soft serve ice cream and her favorite subject is History and she uses that interest in history to actually show that she has studied the history of basketball as well.
“I am interested in things that have gone on before,” Baldwin said. “I like players who have earned their way in the game, like Larry Bird and Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, players who have been great, won some MVP trophies and NBA championships, like Magic Johnson winning the Finals MVP when he was a rookie. That was something!”
That also happened way before Reese was even born. That is knowing the game.
It is also part of what makes Reese such a valuable player, she has a basketball IQ. That is what sets her apart from a lot of freshmen who get the chance to play the game. She knows the X’s and O’s and what needs to be done at various times of the game, like when to take a three-point shot or pass to an open player.
The long, lanky, lithe player is probably a natural wing type of player, but with her height (she is almost 6 feet tall) she may see a lot of post play in the future, especially if she grows any taller.
Her three-point shooting and free throw shooting will also make her an asset on the inside where she will get fouled a lot and get those extra trips to the free thrown line and be able to rebound as well.
As far as outside interests, she lists theater and hanging out with her friends and working on her basketball game.
“I was able to be part of a play last year in the eighth grade,” Baldwin said. “I though that it would be a blast and it was and it opened my eyes to other things in the world. I can see myself working on a play production again, you never know.”
Reese has been around and playing basketball for what seems like her whole life, as she says. It is pretty easy to say that when you are only 14 and a freshman, but with a coaching father and siblings who have played the game quite a bit, it is a way of life for the Baldwin family.
“I just have grown to love the game and part of it is being included on a really great and fun team this year,” Reese Baldwin said. “We all get along so well, we have the seniors who are a bit more serious and the younger players who just want to play and it makes for a great team as far as chemistry goes. We all get along and like each other and that is a big part of it as well.”
Such a great and refreshing attitude from such a young player will help Reese Baldwin go a long way in her basketball career.
Reese is now spending some time with the junior varsity team due to some injuries, but still suits up for the varsity and gets into the games there as well. It is all part of the learning process and growing with the program as she gets to play more positions by playing with both teams.
She has the ability to be one of the greats at Snake River High School, but only time will answer that question. She is very coachable and loves the game enough that she will truly be a star of tomorrow, if not a star today.