Camdyn Dunn may only be a freshman and she may be toiling on the junior varsity team for the most part, but she has tasted some varsity playing time and regularly sits at the end of the varsity bench, absorbing all she can about the game of basketball.
She also practices regularly with the varsity and is being counted upon very heavily for the future, when she will be on the floor, leading the Lady Panthers' offense.
Camdyn has been playing basketball in one form or another "for a very long time,"' probably since second grade, when most young ladies in this area begin playing in club basketball and soon thereafter on middle school or junior high school programs
“I just love playing basketball and a lot of times, it is all that I think about,” Dunn said. “I have learned so much this year, just being around the varsity girls and coaches and I think that my game is getting better and better.”
If she wasn't improving, she wouldn't be sitting on the end of the bench, just wishing to get into the game for a minute or two and she would be absorbing everything about the game that she can.
Of course, some of her skill and ambition comes from her dad, Snake River Junior High School Principal Rich Dunn, who is a three-time, state championship coach who did it in three different sports no less. Of course, one of those sports was girls' basketball at Snake River High School.
“Dad is pushing me a little bit of course, but I have a lot of the drive myself and have been setting some goals as well,” Dunn said. “I would like to play college basketball and even though it may be a dream, I am going to do all I can to get to either Brigham Young University or Utah State University.”
From speaking to her, there is little doubt in anyone's mind that she might just make it. She is that driven and she is a 4.0 student as well, so grades definitely won't be a problem.
She also won't be alone as a freshman who is playing the game and dreaming of joining a group of older girls in their quest for a state title. There are a handful of very good freshman in the Snake River program that have that drive and ability to make it to college basketball.
Heading that group is varsity starter Rylie Edlefsen and fellow junior varsity players Reese Baldwin, Daisey Dance, and Maddie Watt.
Edlefsen has been a fixture at point guard all season long for the Lady Panthers varsity and Reese Baldwin has had quite a bit of experience on the varsity this year, although lately she has been playing junior varsity and with Dunn have forged quite the tandem when it comes to leading the team.
Dunn isn't just looking at college for basketball, she also enjoys English right now and can see herself as an English teacher when she completes her college career. She has a very good three-point shot and handles the ball very well for a freshman and she is continually working on her game and her grades.
“Dad and I work on my game nearly every day,” Dunn said. “I am also making sure that I get all of my homework and school work done on time and currently hold a 4.0 grade point average, just in case I don't make it as a basketball player.”
Camdyn makes friends easily and enjoys spending time just hanging out with her friends and watching movies. She cherishes those times when she and her friends can be together.
“We hang out a lot, mostly just talking and watching movies,” Dunn said. “We also eat and one of the best things if 'Mott's Fruit Snacks,' they are just awesome.”
When looking down the path that the Lady Panthers are on, she can think of no better thing than winning a district and a state championship in February.
“I have dreams where we win both district and state and in the state tournament, we beat Sugar-Salem for the title,” Dunn said. “The only thing that could be better is if I was able to hit the winning shot that wins it all for our team. That would be really cool.”
For now, Dunn is content to be part of the big picture, doing her best to help her team and playing as much basketball as she can, so that she can keep getting better.