FIRTH – The future for Firth girls’ basketball is going to be something else in a couple of years, not that the Lady Cougars are all that bad right now. They have a winning record and they rate with some of the better 2A teams in the state and have been that way for some time.
There is just something that is brewing on the horizon that will make them pretty special in the years to come. One of those special players is coming up through the ranks that will make a difference and maybe even make it sooner than expected.
When the Lady Cougars first started practicing this fall, it was all that head coach Sharla Cook could do to contain her enthusiasm when she talked about the incoming class of freshmen.
One of the names that was mentioned was Bridget Leslie. The daughter of a coach, Brandt Leslie who works with the boys’ team at Firth, Bridget has already begun to get playing time with the varsity and gets from one to two quarters of playing time in most varsity games, just like another freshman, Daytona Folkman, is getting.
The two guards — Folkman is more of a point guard and Leslie is more of an off guard or two guard — have even found that they have been in the varsity lineup at the same time. That simply means that they are good, very good, and that a coach not only believes in them, but trusts them at critical times of a game that they can play at the same time, when other coaches would never trust a lead in the hands of a freshman, let alone two of them.
Bridget Leslie plays with a very quiet confidence that belies her experience. She gains a lot of that experience from what her dad has coached into her, beginning at a very early age.
She began playing basketball with her dad several years ago and shared her athleticism with her softball play as well.
“It really is all that I have ever known, playing basketball with my dad,” Bridget Leslie said. “He has always been there for me and has taught me so much about the game. Now it is just a bit of different level, playing with all of these seniors who have so much experience.”
Leslie is talking about the starting five for the Lady Cougars, all of them seniors who have been with the program for at least three years.
Bridget Leslie and her sidekick Daytona Folkman are a pair of freshmen who are getting a lot of playing time while learning the expectations of playing varsity basketball. And they are succeeding on all counts. They both can handle the ball and both have played the point this year and the off guard at times. Recently, they have been inserted with the seniors and been given more and more responsibility as a varsity player. Sure, they have made some mistakes, but they are learning on the fly.
“We have played together for quite a few years already,” Leslie said. “We know each other pretty well and we like playing with each other. There is just so much to learn and we are learning at a fast pace right now.”
While there is some pressure at learning the game at this stage, there is a lot being thrown at them
in a hurry, they are adjusting to the speed of the game pretty fast. Both Leslie and Folkman are special players and will be for many years to come and the Lady Cougars are happy for chance to work with them right now.
The thing that Leslie has learned since she has been working with the varsity players in recent weeks is, “They all have my back and are here to help me learn,” Leslie said. “Every time I make a mistake, it is explained what I did wrong and how to correct it. There are a lot of bad habits that we are all trying to break and that is the biggest difference between the good players and those of us that aspire to becoming better.”
The Lady Cougars know that even though they are above .500 right now, they haven’t won anything major this year. They have a long way to go and some tough teams to go through before they can shine on the big stage in Boise in February.
“We are all a good big family,” Leslie said. “We all trust each other and love playing with each other. That in itself is the biggest blessing of all.”