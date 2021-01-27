SHELLEY -- If your last name is Balmforth and you attend Shelley High School, there is likely a state wrestling champion in your genealogy.
Such is the way of life for young athletes who attend Shelley High School.
Such is the way of life for freshman Carter Balmforth.
“It is just a family thing, something that we all go through and something that we are all expected to do,” Balmforth said. “There are more state champions in this family than you would ever believe and you just learn to live with it. It is something that you are expected to do.”
Following the Madison Invitational held this past weekend, Balmforth is 18-9 on the season and the majority of his losses have come to 5A wrestlers, including his title match on Saturday, in which he suffered a fall to a 5A wrestler from Thunder Ridge.
He still finished second, not bad for a freshman.
Before that, at the prestigious Tiger/Grizz tournament, Balmforth struggled, and still finished sixth in the tournament, losing three matches to sophomores.
At the Rollie Lane in the Treasure Valley, Balmforth finished sixth, once again falling to more experienced and older wrestlers, but sometimes that is the nature of the beast.
“Carter is an animal on the mat,” said Kolton Stacey, a two-time state champion at Shelley. “He is young and he is motivated and he works hard. You aren't going to get him to feel sorry for himself and I think you will see him on the podium at the state tournament.”
When you get glowing accounts of your ability from people like Stacey, who has been there and done that, how much better can it get?
Stacey would know, he is the regular wrestling practice partner for Balmforth.
Balmforth has goals, which include getting to the state championships this year, but then again, don't all wrestlers want to get there? Balmforth is different in that he has a plan and it all starts with the district tournament, which comes up in just a short couple of weeks.
“I need to take care of my opponents in the district tournament,” Balmforth said. “I don't think there is anyone in this district that can beat me, so we have to start there.”
Once he completes that task, it will be on to the state tournament.
“I need to take care of districts, then I should get a high seed at the state tournament,” Balmforth said. “It will all start there, because I need a good seed at state to make the road to the finals a little easier.”
Balmforth knows that no road to the finals will be easier, but he is looking for any advantage he can get and he knows his stuff.
While the state tournament is still a month away, Balmforth is already planning for his own attendance and he has no wish for it to be as a spectator.
“I have been to the Nampa Center before and I know what it is going to take to win it all,” Balmforth said. “If you are going to go to the trouble of going, you should plan on winning if at all possible.”
With all that said, in his own mind, anything less than third place will be a disappointment for Balmforth this year.
He knows he is good enough to qualify and he knows the competition in 4A is pretty tough, but he plans to be on the podium and accept his medal and he feels that a third place finish or higher is the only thing that will be acceptable this year.
“I have been working on getting to the state tournament and my coaches and parents have had conversations with me about the potential opponents and what is expected,” Balmforth said. “I know who to look for, what they like to do and how I can beat them. Anything less than a third place finish would be disappointing for me, but there is still work to be done and I have to concentrate on today, and qualifying for the tournament or it won't really matter.”
Pretty heady stuff for a freshman, who hasn't even wrestled in an Idaho State Boys Wrestling Tournament before, but it is refreshing to hear someone talk about things in a realistic manner.
When everyone in wrestling talks about winning a state tournament, a lot of times it is just wasted breath that does the talking.
Not with Carter Balmforth, who has a plan and expects to be able to execute that plan to perfection. No wonder that Carter Balmforth has made the list of Stars of Tomorrow for the Bingham New Chronicle for this year.