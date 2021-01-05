THOMAS — There are times when you first look at an athlete, you can just tell they are going to be something special.
That was the case when I first saw Luke Higginson with a ball in his hand during the tryout sessions at Snake River High School.
Was he going to supplant last year’s starter, Noah Watt, who made the all-tournament team at the 3A state boys’ basketball tournament? Probably not, but just the way that he played and the poise and composure he showed when playing, the way he carried himself, his skills in passing, driving, shooting and running the offense showed that he was a player.
I was astounded when I was told he was just a freshman, since he had all the tools to be a real player and probably could start on any team up and down the valley. He was that good and in all phases of the game.
“I have been playing as far back as I can remember,” Higginson said. “Basketball has always been a part of my life since I watched my older sister play.”
Luke obviously picked a good role model to pattern his game after. His sister, Kelsey, was an all-state player for Snake River and was one of the best players to ever come out of the school. She was a lot like Luke, able to do just about anything with the basketball and had all the tools to be a great player. She could dribble, pass, shoot, shoot the long ball, run the offense and play defense and rebound.
Luke is just the same way.
Some of the things that will catch your eye when you watch young Luke play is the extreme poise and composure he is able to show, even when the pressure would seem to be on his shoulders.
One game, Luke was fouled in a contest that was a one-point game. He calmly stepped to the line and sank both free throws, essentially sealing the game for the undefeated Panthers team.
He can and has hit big three-point shots and can drive the basket as well.
“I work on my game all the time,” Higginson said. “I show up early and stay late, just to work on my shot and my ball handling.”
That is the kind of work ethic that makes coaches smile and encourage others to do, especially during the middle of the season, when bodies begin to get sore and minds are on other things. Not to worry, Higginson is working on his game and his studies as he is a good student to boot.
Some of the strengths you will see in Luke Higginson is his confidence and ball handling ability.
“I think that I am a good ball handler, but I work on it all the time,” Higginson said. “I also think that I am a pretty good passer, but sometimes I don’t recognize the speed of the defense and I have to adjust for that.” Pretty good stuff from a freshman.
He is very coachable and takes suggestions from nearly everyone, but it all started with his dad, Brent Higginson, who installed the great work ethic in both of his basketball phenoms.
“My family are my biggest boosters and assets,” Luke Higginson said. “They come to all the games, they help me with my practice, they see when I make mistakes and help me to correct them. They always have my back.”
His sights are set on helping his team get to the state tournament again this year.
“We have a really good team and our coaches always have things thought out for us,” Higginson said. “The coaches have the other teams well scouted and everything they tell us we have to prepare for are actually what we end up seeing in the game. The coaches are very positive and support the decisions we make on the floor and are always helping us learn more about the game. Coach (Bob) Coombs is amazing with all that he knows about the game. I love playing at Snake River.”
It would appear that the sky is the limit to how far Luke Higginson can go with basketball. College for sure is on the horizon and maybe even the impossible dream of a professional career as well.
“I would love to go to school at Brigham Young University after I finish high school,” Luke Higginson said. “Whether or not I get to that level or not remains to be seen, but that is my dream right now. After that, who knows, maybe coaching or playing at the next level as well. We will wait and see.”
That is all pretty heady stuff coming from a freshman, who obviously has his focus on basketball and yet is handling all of the other stuff of being a good student at Snake River High School as well.
For now, he is just enjoying life as a teenager, a student, and a player on the Snake River High School Panthers team. For the rest of us, we get to enjoy watching him play and play like the champion he is. Luke Higginson is definitely a star in the making.