THOMAS – Kierra Jensen has a couple of goals for this year. First, beat Reagan VanOrden and Morgan Sensenbach in cross country. Second, beat Reagan VanOrden and Morgan Sensenbach in track and field.
Those may seem like the same goal, just different sports, but the way Kierra looks at it is that she has to get over the first hurdle which would be in a 5K cross country event, and the other would be more difficult because both VanOrden and Sensenbach were medal winners at the state track meet last spring in Middleton.
“I have been running for three years, but I had to take a year off because of injury and that set me back a little bit,” Jensen said. “I have some catching up to do and where they have specialized for track, I have to work a bit harder just to catch up.”
If this summer is any indication of how dedicated Jensen has become about her running, you only have to look at her record during her summer workouts.
Jensen is on the verge of completing enough miles to qualify for the 300 mile club and has only missed a handful of the scheduled workouts, making up the miles on her own. She ranks seventh on the list of miles completed from the team and has the second highest total of all the female runners on the team.
She is already thinking about next summer and an attempt at the 400 mile club, the next step up for the runners at Snake River High School.
“At first, I was thinking about how tough it would be to get to 300 miles this summer,” Jensen said. “The farther along I got, the easier it began to seem to be able to reach that total, which was awesome and now that I am almost there, I know I can get to that mark.”
With the attitude that Jensen has and others like her, it is no wonder that the Snake River High School cross country program and track and field programs are on the rebound. The youth movement within the programs has resulted in state championship medals being won by the younger athletes the past couple of years.
Last spring, Reagan VanOrden won two gold medals at the district competition and placed at the state level. VanOrden will be a sophomore this coming fall.
Morgan Sensenbach placed in the 800 meter run at the state tournament and qualified in the 400 meter run as well and she did that as a sophomore.
With Jensen coming along right on the heels of those two young ladies and with youngsters like Emma Perkes waiting in the wings, it is really no wonder that the Panthers are on the radar of the other 3A programs around and coaches are watching to see what Snake River will be doing as the seasons are rapidly approaching.