BLACKFOOT — Mack Mauger is a champion. There is no doubt about it and based upon the results he has put up this year, it is hard to argue with.
Mauger has lost a single match this year, his first as a varsity wrestler on the Blackfoot Broncos team. His loss came at the hands of a defending champion in his weight class of 98 pounds. That wrestler is Dedrick Navarro of Nampa and of course, Navarro has not lost a match this year.
Clearly, though, Mauger isn’t afraid of Navarro and plans on a win if they should happen to meet up in the state championships.
“I know that I can beat him,” Mauger said. “I know he is good, he is a defending champion, but I made a mistake and I won’t make that mistake again.”
That is supreme confidence from such a young wrestler, but you can see why when you examine the results Mauger has achieved thus far in his career.
He has been wrestling since he was five, and he is now 14, so nine years of experience will back his statements. He has also won the Madison Invitational this past weekend and also the Tiger/Grizz held a couple of weeks ago and one of the most prestigious tournaments held in Idaho. That is pretty heady stuff for such a young wrestler.
Maguer has won at every level of his wrestling career thus far and there is no reason to think he won’t continue to win and he has some lofty goals ahead of him.
“My favorite college wrestler is J’den Cox of Missouri,” Mauger said. “He was so good and he was a big guy, wrestling at 197 pounds and he wrestled in 2016-17. I was quite a bit younger then and Missouri is not even my favorite college for wrestling, Iowa is.”
Iowa is a dream and if it were to come true, than Mauger couldn’t be any happier.
“It isn’t any one thing, but Iowa would be a total dream come true,” Mauger said. “I have always been a fan and if it became possible for me to attend school there, it would really make me happy and it is something to work towards.”
Mauger is also a pretty good student and his favorite subject is math, which should make his folks pretty happy as well.
Valeigha and Ladd Mauger should be proud of a young man like Mack, who has already accomplished so much at such a young age and who seems so focused on his future and has goals as lofty as he currently has.
Mauger also has a very full life and enjoys many things outside of wrestling, although his focus right now is on his wrestling.
“I enjoy outdoors stuff, like fishing and mountain biking and in the winter, I even enjoy snowboarding,” Mauger said. “I can’t really go snowboarding right now because it is frowned upon due to the injury aspect. But when wrestling is over for the year, I will try and get out on the slopes.”
For now, Mauger’s focus and attention is all on wrestling and what he has to do to win the state title and the one man who appears to stand in his way. Most likely, if things continue as they have been, Navarro of Nampa will likely be the top seed in the 98-pound bracket and Mauger will be the number two seed. Not a bad place to be for a young freshman.
“I don’t have any say in the seeding process, that will take care of itself when the coaches get together,” Mauger said. “I am comfortable with any of the top three seeds simply because it keeps Navarro and me apart until the finals. From there, I simply have to perform to the best of my ability and not make any mistakes. If I do that, things will take care of themselves.”
In any case, Mack Mauger is a very good wrestler and will have a big say in whether the Blackfoot Broncos can win a state championship. He will take his favorite move with him, a single leg sweep, and with the proficiency that he has shown this year, it could well lead him to the top of the podium when the medals are handed out.
From what we have seen thus far, Mauger has and will continue to represent the Broncos well, especially in the remaining tournament.
The Red Halvorson Memorial will be next up and it will be this weekend in Rupert, hosted by Minico High School.
Then will come the district tournament and with only members of the High Country Conference involved, Mauger will have beaten all of his primary competitors and will be the favorite to add to his medal collection.
Then will come the state tournament and we will all find out the results. From the looks of things, Mauger will either be the gold or the silver medal winner at state.