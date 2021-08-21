THOMAS — When you are a freshman and you end up being the top runner on the junior varsity, just missing out on a spot on the varsity team, it starts a burning deep within your heart and soul.
“Can I do better” is the burning question that you keep asking yourself.
That is what Jak Martin was faced with all winter long and when track began in the spring, he was trying to find himself and what race or event he was going to compete in.
He finally decided it would be the 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters runs and by the time the District 5 meet came around and qualifying for state was on the line, Martin finished ninth in the 1,600 and sixth in the 3,200 meters runs. Not bad for a freshman, but he wasn’t satisfied and he decided to devote the summer to improving his strength and endurance to get ready for the fall cross country meets. More than anything, he wants to be among the top five runners that score points for the team.
Snake River has a very strong summer running program and it is designed for athletes like Martin to sell out and improve and just go along for the ride and see where they end up.
To add to the situation, Martin was going through a growth spurt, nothing to make fun of because on a runner, it can lead to issues.
“I wanted to make the varsity, no matter what,” Martin said. “I was tired of junior varsity and I could see my potential, so I made up my mind that I would do more than anybody, achieve more than anyone else and see where it would take me.”
Snake River, as part of the summer running program, has incentives for runners who achieve certain levels of commitment. It starts with the awarding of a jacket to anyone who runs a total of 300 miles during the 10-week program that begins after school is over and ends when the 10-day period begins that keeps coaches and athletes away from each other. It is designed to give kids a break between training and activities. For some, it is a much needed break in action.
“When we started the summer, the goal was to make the 300 mile club, but I felt that I needed more and could do more,” Martin said. “I thought 400 miles or even 500 miles was possible. I didn’t even think of going out any farther.”
Then, about halfway through the program, Martin found himself running 10 miles per day and it wasn’t taxing him at all, so he increased his mileage. The program was calculating the mileage each week and posting the numbers for the team and it became apparent that Martin was going to blow all of the records out of the water with his summer commitment this year.
“As the summer went on, I could see that 500 miles was well within reach, and I thought, why not 600?” Martin said. “600 became the target, although I wasn’t spreading it around and I was feeling stronger and stronger as the summer went on.”
Heading into the last two weeks, he could tell that the 600 mile mark was within his reach so he went for it.
“I stepped up my daily runs just a little bit, not a lot and I was running nearly everyday, doing the assigned runs and then running on my own as well,” Martin said. “Putting in the miles wasn’t becoming an issue, so I just went with it.”
As a result, Martin hit 600 miles exactly on the nose. He had calculated what he needed to do and he made it happen. That is the kind of attitude that builds champions and that is what coaches like to see from their athletes as well.
The 600 miles that Martin put in was easily a record at Snake River for the summer program. It shattered the previous record by over 200 miles and he may have put it out of reach for the future as well. Only time will tell that as time goes on.
“I think that 700 miles or 800 miles is not out of reach, it is just how you break things down on a daily basis,” Martin said. “If you have a 100-day time frame and you want to put in 700 or 800 miles, you can easily figure out how many miles you need to run each day. It is simple math if you just do it.”
With that kind of an attitude, the limit of what Martin can do might just be a number in Martin’s mind and he will be able to make it whatever he wants.
This past summer, with only a nine-week time frame, Martin accomplished a record total that amounted to around 10 miles per day. If he ups his running to 12 miles per day and he gets a 63-day season to run those miles in, he could easily get to 756 miles. That means if he sets his mind to it, he could hit 800 without any real stress to himself or his body. The question that now remains is how much has this helped his running and will it make the difference come the fall cross country season?
There were no seniors who ran a year ago that counted in the district or state meets, so when Martin finished eighth at district, he was the seventh place runner from Snake River.
In early going this year, where all of the Snake River runners appear to be ahead of where they were a year ago, Martin is sitting sixth and sometimes fifth in the early time trials.
“If Jak learns how to run the different courses and how to pick his battles with the runners he goes against, there is no limit to how good he can become,” Panther coach Mike Kirkham said. “As he learns how to run and how to pick the spots in the races that he can put pressure on the other runners, he will just keep getting better and better.”
Martin is definitely one to keep an eye on as this season progresses. He is setting a goal to get his 5K time down into the mid-18 minute mark, which would be a one minute or so improvement in his times.
Since he is only a sophomore, that leaves plenty of time to get into the school record books as well.
Jak Martin is definitely a runner to watch when the season begins this week with the Bronco Classic which for the first time ever will be run at Jensen Grove on Thursday, Aug. 26.