THOMAS – Noah Jones will be a sophomore this fall at Snake River High School and he is already turning heads in the area with his willingness to accept challenges and instruction.
Noah likes to run and the slender young man is built for the challenge. With his long frame, he seemingly just lopes along and the miles fly by.
In track, Jones has already established himself as a pretty good middle distance runner, having run the 800 and 1600 meters runs. He is ready for more and will push himself to add the 3200 meters run to his schedule this coming fall.
He sees himself as the type of runner that could master all three events and would like to duplicate what some of the other great distance runners of the area in becoming the one to beat in all three events.
Jackson Pratt of Bear River was the last to become so adept at all three races that in 2018, he not only won all three events at the Idaho state meet, he set 2A track records in all three events and added a fourth gold medal by anchoring the 4x400 meter relay as well.
Pretty ambitious for a young man that is just starting on this journey as a runner.
As the newest member of the 300 mile club at Snake River High School (those runners that complete at least 300 miles of running from the time school is out in late May until school starts back up in late August), Jones is ranked among the top five runners this summer and is set to become part of the varsity team at Snake River this fall when the Cross Country season begins.
“I have wanted to be part of this team since I first heard about their success,” Jones said. “The team is successful and the coach continually challenges you to be better. I want to make the 400 mile mark before school starts and I think that I am right on target to do it.”
Jones, although just a freshman, has also gotten the attention of the runners who participated on the varsity last year at Snake River.
“Noah might be the one who passes all of us before he is done,” Lincoln High said. “He has shown us that the is tough and he doesn’t back down even though we might have more experience than him.”
From here, it appears that Noah High is well on his way to becoming the next star athlete at Snake River High School.