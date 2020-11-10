THOMAS – Every once in a while, a young athlete comes along that catches the eye of the fan and does so in a way that brings back memories of others who have stepped onto the stage of a court or a field or the track and you follow that athlete’s accomplishments forever.
These athletes are often referred to as Stars of Tomorrow, or can’t miss athletes.
Such is the case with a young athlete who has surfaced at Snake River High School.
It probably isn’t fair to burden this young freshman with a moniker of “can’t miss” or even a Star of Tomorrow, but when you watch this young lady play and play with passion and desire and sheer talent, those are the words that surface and describe what is going on in front of you on the basketball court.
Rylie Edlefsen is the kind of player that makes coaches dream of winning championships at any level and she has the kind of drive and spirit to make it happen.
“At first, I didn’t really like basketball,” Rylie Edlefsen said. “But after I started playing and with the help of my dad to get better, I started to love the game. The more success that I have, the harder I seem to work, to push and see just what I can accomplish.”
When Rylie first came onto the scene at Snake River, she challenged herself to be better, to beat everyone on the floor with her. She challenged better athletes and drove herself to be the best on the floor, no matter what she did, shooting, dribbling, passing, it didn’t matter, she had to be the best.
The first time I encountered the 14-year-old freshman, she was doing one-on-one drills with a senior, an accomplished player in her own right, and Rylie was driving by her and making layup after layup.
“It doesn’t always go that way,” Rylie said when asked about the drill. “I was having a great day, but sometimes it goes the other way. That is what keeps you wanting to get better, to have more of the good and great days.”
The interesting thing is that she was challenging a senior who is regarded as one of the best players in eastern Idaho, a player who has set a number of scoring records in her three years on the floor and is expected to be one of the best again this year, barring injury.
Edlefsen comes along at the perfect time for the Lady Panthers. They finished second in last year’s 3A state girls’ basketball championships and many feel that if they had a true point guard, they could have won a year ago.
Now with a true point guard in their midst, and a player who can put team ahead of individual success, there are many who feel that Rylie will push the Lady Panthers over the top and bring home the state title.
There are no promises or guarantees when it comes to athletics and many can remember the words of the great sports television show, ABC’s Wide World of Sports, whose opening line to the show, “the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat,” reached millions of viewers each and every week.
When the agony of defeat hangs over every athlete’s head, they push on in quest of the thrill of victory. That is the way Edlefsen approaches the game of basketball.
“I just want to get better every day and improve with every game,” Edlefsen said. “I know that it doesn’t matter what I do, but what the team does. If I need to score, I am confident in my shooting, if I need to pass the ball, I am confident that my team around me will help get the job done, and I am confident that the coaches will give us the tools we need to be successful.”
When a player this young, yet this intelligent, brings a basketball IQ to the game, they are almost guaranteed success. That is the aura and confidence that Edlefsen has.
During a recent practice, she was witnessed shooting three-point shots and she made six or seven shots in a row, followed up by a dozen free throws, the free throws to keep from having to run laps, which she did anyway.
“We do things as a team and if me running with them makes them better, it is the thing to do,” Rylie said. “It didn’t hurt me to run and will make me stronger anyway. Why not run with the team? It will make us all better.”
Rylie has such a great attitude about the game and works so hard to improve, it is no wonder that she is also a great student.
Already a member of the National Honor Society, Rylie was also a member of a quartet of young students in the Snake River School District that were honored with the 2020 National Junior Honor Society Outstanding Achievement Award. This award recognizes 500 exceptional NJHS students in the United States each year in grades 6-9 with $500 that is to be placed in a college savings account.
The four young ladies from the Blackfoot area were Meg Preston, Rylie Edlefsen, Cassidy Bingham, and Emma Poulter.