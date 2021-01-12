Marlee Pieper has been playing basketball since second grade, or even longer except she can’t remember any farther than that. That is a long time to be playing a game, even if you love the game and a long time when asked how long it has been.
Marlee has had a bunch of different coaches, but none as good as what she is seeing right now.
“The coaching staff at Blackfoot High School is so amazing and they prepare us so well for the game that is coming up next,” Pieper said. “From coach Odum to coach Arave to coach Humpherys, they are all really in tune to the game and we are all learning so much each and every day.”
What is even more amazing is that this coaching staff has been able to gather all of the talent they have and there hasn’t been any complaining about the playing time coming from the players. They have all bought into the concept of team play and they know that in one game, it could be this player that gets the shots and in another game, it could be somebody else. It all depends on who the Lady Broncos are playing and what the coaches are seeing as the weaknesses they are finding in the opponent. The team is working on getting through the different match-ups and trying to keep the best team on the floor at all times.
This year has been a bit of a transition year for this group of girls, but they all remain excited about the prospects and a lot of that has to do with winning basketball games.
“We are athletes, so we all love winning,” Pieper said. “Each win is important because we want to win the district title and get to state, where we hope we can win again. It is looking more and more like we have a good shot at both as long as we can keep playing together.”
Pieper has moved up from the junior varsity team to the varsity team in recent weeks, but it has been a process. It all started with her coming up from JV and playing in one quarter. Then it was two quarters on JV and two quarters on varsity. Now, she is playing exclusively with the varsity and the other girls have been helping make that transition.
“At first, it was a little tough because I wasn’t real sure of what my assignments were,” Pieper said. “Now I know that my job is to play defense, the best that I can, and the shots will come with time.”
An example of that was a recent game against Rigby, which is currently ranked number two in the state in the 5A classification. Pieper was exclusively on one of the wing/post players for Rigby and it was her job to keep away from the basket and off the rebounds. Pieper did her job so well that she played nearly the entire game and gathered in quite a few rebounds of her own. It is that kind of player that Marlee Pieper has developed into as just a freshman.
“I am just trying to do what I can to help the team and do what the coaches tell me to do,” Pieper said. “If it translates into wins and championships, then it is good enough for me.”
Pieper is just one of four or five players that started the season together as freshmen on the junior varsity. It has been speculated that several if not all of those players will be on the varsity in the near future, if not by the end of this year, by the start of next year for sure. There is just too much talent on the junior varsity to keep them handcuffed and not playing varsity ball.
Marlee Pieper currently has a 4.0 grade point average and among her favorite classes are Physical Education (of course) and Language Arts and she feels she is progressing in the high school arena just fine.
“This year is flying by, but it has been so good so far,” Pieper said. “I am happy with my classes and the teachers are as good as I would have thought that they would be. I am learning a lot.”
As far as college goes, Marlee would love to take her game and skills to the next level and when asked if she had a favorite school or two she would like to attend, she quickly said Brigham Young University or University of Oregon. There was no hesitation in naming those two universities.
Only time will tell if she can develop her own game to make those dreams come true, but with her work ethic and the ability to pursue those dreams with a good coaching staff and place to play, only she will be able to make those dreams come true.
When asked about what she has learned thus far, she simply replied, “Keep trusting the coaches. They have been right so far and there is no reason to think they won’t continue to be right.”