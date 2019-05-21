THOMAS – Rylan Anderson is a freshman who attends Snake River High School. Rylan is also a three-sport athlete — football, basketball and track — who hasn’t quite figured out which direction he is headed as an athlete.
It is very possible that Anderson will become a great athlete that he will be great at all three sports, but it will take a lot of dedication on his part and a great deal of patience on behalf of his coaches as he figures out where he truly belongs.
Track has provided him with his greatest achievements to date, as evidenced by his qualifications to the state track and field championships this spring. He has also done it mostly on his his own as he has relied on his own skill and talent in all three sports and hasn’t been as good of a student as he has been an athlete. That will only take him so far in the world of sports.
Anderson qualified for the state meet in the 110 meter hurdles, the 300 meter hurdles and ran on the 4x400 meter relay. That is a tough trio of races for a freshman, a tough set of distances to run.
He qualified for the finals in the 110 meter hurdles, but didn’t perform as well in the 300 meter hurdles and the relay team finished eighth, but with all underclassmen, he should be back for another try next season.
As a fellow hurdler — a junior from Kimberly who just finished winning all four of the events he was entered into at the state meet, setting records in every one of those events — would say, “I was a very good athlete as a freshman and won some events at state,” Peyton Bair said. “I became a champion when I started listening to my coaches and developing my skills based upon what they told me to do. I started winning more often and setting records when I learned to lean on the coaches’ expertise and started doing what they told me to do.”
Anderson is a talent and he will develop as time goes by. How far will he go? That will be up to him. He has all of the talent to be a champion, maybe even in all three sports, but a lot of how far he goes may be up to him.
Rylan Anderson is good enough to win any and all of the events he just competed in at the state meet, and also good enough to win championships in football and basketball as well.
It will all be up to him and what he chooses to do.