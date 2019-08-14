SHELLEY – When your older sister is a track star and is headed to Utah State University on a track scholarship, it can be a bit difficult to try and follow in her footsteps.
That was the task that faced Reese Callahan and she has adapted quite well.
Not only did Reese make a name for herself in track and field, the sport that older sister Karlie excelled at, she is making herself a name on the soccer pitch as well.
Reese is an incoming sophomore and has already been mentioned in the same breath with a couple of former Lady Russets who earned all-state honors a couple of years ago. Those two girls, Jazmin Romero and Emma Stohl, helped the Lady Russets to a runner-up position at the state girls’ soccer tournament and just missed two consecutive undefeated regular seasons in the process.
Reese is cut from a different mold in that she doesn’t run long distance events in track like her sister did. She runs sprints and hurdles and she doesn’t even think about cross country like Karlie did, she is in love with soccer.
Pegged as a starter on the varsity already this summer, she has her work cut out for her, but she is all about being up for it. She is putting in the time and the workouts to be the best that she can be and she knows that her efforts on the pitch will help to define the Lady Russets this season.
“I expect that I will play center defender and I know that I will be the last line of defense,” Callahan said. “I have already learned so much this summer that I can’t wait to put everything into play when the season gets started next week.”
Callahan is built like a soccer player, long and lean, and with her track background will easily be able to close the gap between her and the offensive player on the other side of the field. She will have to be tough as well, as the Lady Russets will start off with four games in six days, all of them 5A teams from the High Country Conference.
Looking ahead, Callahan would like to follow in the footsteps of her parents and older sibling and attend Utah State University and it would only be more special if she could do it with a soccer scholarship, but she won’t quit working on the track as well.
“Mom and dad both went to Utah State,” Callahan said. “When Karlie got her scholarship, it kind of let me know that I was expected to follow suit as well.”
Callahan enjoys school and her favorite subject is English, so she will have a back-up plan as a writer if the sports endeavor doesn’t work out, but with her work ethic, she should be just fine as an athlete.
She also loves pasta, especially the way her mom fixes it with a tomato-based sauce and sun dried tomatoes mixed in.
“Mom makes the best meals the night before a competition,” Callahan said. “It always seems to hit the spot and I have plenty of energy for the competition when I get there.”