SHELLEY – When an athlete can run like the wind, there is going to be attention paid to you. When you are a freshman and one of the top distance runners in the area, and quite possibly the state, you not only get the attention, but eyebrows are raised any time you do something out of the ordinary.
Such is the case of Shelley High School freshman track and cross country star Breanna Williams.
Williams just finished second at the Madison Quad, running 3200 meters in 13:30, which ranks her fairly high in the state of Idaho and it isn't even the end of March yet.
She currently ranks 13th on the Shelley High School record books and she has only run the distance once in her lifetime. Of course local legend Paytin Drollinger is the school record holder and is still a ways from being caught, but with a precocious runner like Williams, there will be some comparisons being made before too long.
“I have been running since I was in the fifth grade,” Williams said. “I like the sport because you don't have to rely on anyone else but yourself. You decide how fast you want to be and you have to work at it to make it happen.”
During the five years she has been running, she credits her coaches and her work ethic for the progress she has made.
“I try and work hard and I try and listen to my coaches,” Williams said. “They have been around and seen a lot more than I have, so they know more than I do.”
Williams makes it sound so simple, and maybe it really is just that easy.
“It is a game of catch me if you can, so I like to be towards the front of my races,” Williams said. “I want them to run my race, not me run their race, so I want to take it to the other runners sooner rather than later.”
Williams is a very flexible runner and feels that the plans for her will include running the 3200 meters and the 1600 meters and then probably one or two relays, the 4 X 400 relay and maybe the 4 X 800 relay. That will be a very taxing schedule on a daily basis for a young runner and the coaches will make the ultimate decision, with an eye on not over-doing it with such a young runner.
Down the road, Williams has her sights set on attending Utah State, even though that decision is still several years away. Utah State has a fond spot for Shelley runners and there have been a number of men and women who have taken their talents to Logan, Utah, to run either cross country or Track or both at the school. One of the latest runners to make that transition is none other the the school's 3200 meter record holder Paytin Drollinger. When asked if those comparisons being made already bothered her, Williams smiled and said, “Not really. If I am good enough, they are going to talk about the two of us anyway.”
The young, petite runner is taking things day by day, but the signs of being a great runner are already there. She has the confidence to be a champion, she has the desire to be a winner, and she is competitive as well, all of which will add up to her being one of the best around if she can keep at it and not give up or get injured.
“I like the workouts so far and see myself as more of a 5K runner than anything else,” Williams said. “I am working hard, I see the improvement in how I run and I know that my coaches have my best interest at heart. I also like my teammates and we are building those bonds that are going to make us all better.”
Be sure to take a few minutes when you have time to see Breanna Williams run, whether it is at a practice or at a nearby track meet.