BLACKFOOT – The latest state high school coaches polls for both baseball and softball have been released.
In the 5A classification for baseball, there weren’t any local teams listed in the top five, although Highland and Idaho Falls both received votes in the poll. Rocky Mountain out of the Boise area is the top-ranked team in the state with a 12-1 record.
In the 4A classification, Pocatello at 8-6 on the season is ranked in a tie for third with Columbia. Bishop Kelly is loaded and they are the top-ranked team in the classification. Bishop Kelly is undefeated at this time with a 12-0 record.
In the 3A classification, Marsh Valley is 9-1 and ranked at the top followed by Kimberly at 8-1-1 on the year. Sugar-Salem and South Fremont, both from the Mountain Rivers Conference, are ranked third and fourth in the poll. Snake River, who just had a five-game winning streak snapped by Kimberly, received votes in the poll.
In 2A, Nampa Christian with a record of 11-2 is the top dog. Firth is ranked fourth in the poll and Malad and Challis-Mackay both received votes in the poll.
5A Classification
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Rocky Mountain (11) 12-1 (5-0) 55 2
2. Lewiston 7-1 (2-0) 34 3
3 Mountain View 8-2 (5-0) 22 T-4
4. Skyview 9-3 (4-1) 21 N/A
5. Timberline 8-2 (3-2) 16 1
Also receiving votes: Highland, Eagle, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Falls
4A Classification
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bishop Kelly (12) 12-0 (5-0) 60 1
2. Middleton 12-2 (3-1) 41 2
T-3. Columbia 8-4 (3-1) 18 3
T-3. Pocatello 8-6 (0-0) 18 4
5. Twin Falls 7-7 (5-1) 11 5
Also receiving votes: Ridgevue, Skyline, Vallivue, Moscow, Bonneville, Lakeland
3A Classification
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Marsh Valley (6) 9-1 (0-0) 40 1
2. Kimberly (2) 8-1-1 (1-1) 31 T-3
3. Sugar-Salem (2) 9-6 (0-0) 25 2
4. South Fremont 6-5 (0-0) 18 T-3
5. Weiser 6-3 (2-0) 11 N/A
Also receiving votes: Filer, Gooding, Parma, Snake River, Homedale, Bonners Ferry, Buhl, Fruitland
2A Classification
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Nampa Christian (5) 11-2 (2-0) 32 1
2. Orofino (2) 6-3-1 (0-0) 16 N/A
3. Declo 6-1 (0-0) 15 5
4. Firth 5-3 (2-0) 14 3
5. Melba 6-3 (2-0) 12 4
Also receiving votes: Malad, Marsing, Grangeville, Challis-Mackay, Wendell, New Plymouth
1A Classification
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Genesee (3) 2-1 (2-0) 26 1
2. North Star Charter (2) 10-2 (4-0) 20 2
3. Prairie (1) 4-3 (3-1) 16 T-3
4. Troy 4-2 (3-0) 15 T-3
5. Potlatch 0-2 (0-1) 7 N/A
Also receiving votes: Rimrock, Glenns Ferry (1), Kendrick, Rockland, Clearwater Valley, Kamiah, Wilder
In softball, the 5A classification is led by Skyview from the Boise area with a sparkling 11-0 record. Thunder Ridge is ranked in a tie for fifth and Madison is on the also receiving votes list.
In 4A, the poll is topped by Bishop Kelley with a 9-4 record. Pocatello, Blackfoot and Hillcrest all received votes but are just outside the top five in the state.
In 3A, Sugar-Salem and Marsh Valley are just outside the top five as the only Eastern Idaho Teams that received votes in the poll
In 2A, Malad, West Jefferson and Bear Lake are ranked 1, 2 and 5 in the poll.
5A Classification
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Skyview (3) 11-0 (5-0) 22 1
2. Owyhee (1) 10-3 (4-1) 17 4
3 Timberline (1) 9-2 (4-1) 16 3
4. Capital 10-3 (3-2) 7 2
T-5. Coeur d’Alene 4-1 (1-1) 4 5
T-5. Thunder Ridge 6-3 (1-1) 4 N/A
Also receiving votes: Post Falls, Madison
4A Classification
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bishop Kelly (7) 9-4 (4-0) 35 1
2. Emmett 10-2-1 (4-1) 24 2
3 Mountain Home 9-5 (3-2) 20 3
T-4. Vallivue 10-5 (4-2) 11 5
T-4. Twin Falls 7-4 (3-0) 11 N/A
Also receiving votes: Jerome (1), Burley, Columbia, Pocatello, Canyon Ridge, Hillcrest, Blackfoot, Ridgevue
3A Classification
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Homedale (3) 9-4-1 (2-0) 25 T-1
2. Gooding (1) 9-3 (0-2) 13 T-1
T-3. Timberlake (1) 4-0 (0-0) 12 T-3
T-3. Weiser 7-4 (2-0) 12 T-3
5. Buhl (1) 5-2 (3-0) 9 N/A
Also receiving votes: Sugar-Salem, Marsh Valley, Filer, South Fremont
2A Classification
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Malad (4) 4-0 (1-0) 23 1
2. West Jefferson 3-2 (3-0) 14 3
3. New Plymouth 7-1 (3-0) 12 N/A
4. Orofino (1) 8-2 (0-0) 8 T-5
5. Bear Lake 2-3 (0-0) 5 T-5
Also receiving votes: Declo, St. Maries, Melba, Cole Valley Christian
1A Classification
Rank Team Name (1st Place Votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Notus (4) 5-1 (3-0) 26 2
2. Greenleaf Friends (1) 4-0 (2-0) 16 N/A
3. Glenns Ferry 3-2 (2-1) 15 1
4. Potlatch (1) 1-0 (1-0) 14 3
5. Genesee 2-1 (1-1) 8 T-4
Also receiving votes: Clearwater Valley, Kendrick, Lapwai, Garden Valley