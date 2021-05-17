BLACKFOOT — Four different teams from Bingham County are making the trek to state baseball or softball tournaments scattered around the state, with the baseball tournaments starting on Thursday and the softball tournaments beginning on Friday.
The four teams — Firth baseball, Blackfoot softball, Firth softball and Snake River baseball — all got there in different ways, but all have enough ingredients that make up their teams that they have a legitimate shot at bringing home a trophy.
The first team to get into action will be the Firth boys, who will kick things off in the 2A baseball tournament on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Halliwell Park in Pocatello.
They drew well, getting Declo right off the bat, who will bring in a record of 14-4. They played the likes of Wendell and Rockland early on, but they beefed up their schedule with Malad, American Falls, Filer and others that would have been considered as contenders in this tournament.
Declo won its first eight games before dropping four out of five in the middle of the season, and then won their next five to close out the season. One important note is that they did play Wendell six times, all wins and four of them with Mercy Rule decisions. That changes things when you are looking at these teams, although you must consider that they have some hitting and some pitching or they wouldn’t be able to do that.
Declo did split with Malad this season, one of the better teams in the state, and they took care of business against a couple of 3A schools, which is always a good barometer of how solid a team is.
Firth finished up the season at 15-6, but also played what a lot of coaches feel was a tougher schedule.
On their schedule were teams like Snake River, who made the 3A tournament, 3A Teton and Malad, all of whom they posted wins against.
They also won their final five games to make this tournament, winning the District 6/Nuclear Conference Tournament and did it with pitching, speed and defense.
There is a lot of speed in the lineup for Firth, in fact it has been said that the top of the lineup could probably win the 2A track and field 4x100 relay if they were entered. That is some speed and you can really see it on the base paths. If one of those guys gets on first, you can almost bet that he will be on second in the blink of an eye.
The Cougars also have four strong starting pitchers, although Burton Park, Sam Park and Nathan Park will see most of the duties on the mound and with good reason. They all have command of their pitches, they don’t walk many and they keep the ball in play.
Firth is a fun team to watch and since they scamper around the bases like a bunch of rabbits, they keep you entertained and watching the game. Singles become doubles, doubles become triples and if you don’t watch, they will run you right out of a game.
They are also very young, so they can make a mistake or two that will cost them, but they have really shored up the defense as the season has gone along and they are much better defensively than they were at the beginning of the year.
Firth has a good chance to make a run in this tournament, so if you have a chance to drive to Pocatello, it would be well worth the price of a ticket to go and watch them.
Snake River will be the next diamond team in action and they will be playing at Fruitland High School, which has a beautiful ball park if you have never been there. They will kick things off on Thursday afternoon against Bonners Ferry at 1 p.m. and the Bonners Ferry team is one of the favorites after compiling a 15-8 record on the season, and sweeping through the Intermountain League with a 10-2 record. They came alive offensively late in the season when they scored 27 runs against Timberlake, but they also won 12 of their last 14 games, so they are pretty good, no matter how you look at things.
Bonners Ferry ranks seventh in the state’s power rankings, but Sugar-Salem was ranked eighth and the Panthers dumped them in the state play-in game last week. You can’t always go by rankings and how others feel, you must look at the games for yourselves.
Snake River is one of the most improved teams in the state.
They had to play against Marsh Valley, who ended up the season undefeated at 24-0 and have to be figured to be one of the teams to beat this year. They also have a one-two punch on the mound that will be very tough to beat and both of those players got tons of playing time and experience with the Blackfoot Legion team a year ago.
When you can trot out Nate Goodwin and Payton Brooks to pitch your first two games of a tournament, you have to like your chances. They both keep the ball around the plate, which means they keep the ball in play, they can both strike out anybody on the opponent’s team and they both play good defense when they are not on the mound. Goodwin is a standout third baseman and Brooks can play anywhere from shortstop to second to the outfield, but he always comes up big no matter where he plays.
Those two are also the best two hitters on the Snake River team, so they will be active at the plate, especially when there are runners on base.
Head coach Rich Dunn has done a masterful job of filling in the holes with the Panthers and he has a nice little club as they head to Fruitland. They are not deep, but they play well together and as a team and they know what their jobs are and what they are supposed to do. That is half of the game so you have to give them a chance if for no other reason than those top two pitchers, who could get them to the finals and then anything could happen.
And now we turn to softball, where the Blackfoot Lady Broncos will kick off the 4A tournament at Skyview Park in Nampa on Friday morning with a game at 9 a.m. They will take on Twin Falls, who boasts a record of 19-7, which rates favorably with Blackfoot and Bishop Kelly who are 20-6 and 19-3, respectively. Any of those three teams would not be a surprise to win it all, but to do so, you must win that first game.
The Blackfoot softball team is built around five seniors — Kymber Wieland, Tylar Dalley, Demry Wixom, Yoleni Navarette and Malia Taufui.
Wieland has a strong arm and pitched and won all three games for the Lady Broncos in the recently completed district tournament that got the Lady Broncos into the state tournament. She had better than average control and can change speed on her pitches which produces a lot of strikeouts. If there is a knock on Wieland it might be that she walks a lot of batters and sometimes gets a little frustrated and gives up a home run or two.
The Lady Broncos have power and they get a lot of it from Dalley, Wixom and Taufui, but there are other sources of power on the team and the ball club is only a swing away from sending one deep, so it is very seldom that they can be considered out of a game.
Despite a slow start to the year — at one time they were 1-4 — the Lady Broncos screamed through the High Country Conference, considered one of the toughest in the state, and finished up 19-2 for their stellar record.
As far as their power ranking goes, the Lady Broncos rank just behind Bishop Kelly in second, so they are definitely one of the teams to beat. If there is a weak point with this team, it would have to be defense and they make a lot of errors during the course of some games and that could hurt their chances in a tough tournament like this one.
If they can come out right away, establish their offense and play defense letting Wieland concentrate on the hitters, they might just sail through this tournament and bring home the blue trophy. If they struggle at all, then it will be anyone’s guess how they will fare.
They have the team, they have the stars in the right places and they can play with anyone as they have proven game after game all season long, so they are definitely a contender and should be in each and every game with a chance to win as they get to the late innings.
This is one of the best teams in the state, they may just need to be reminded of it once play begins.
The Firth Lady Cougars complete the quartet of Bingham County teams that will be playing softball or baseball in state tournaments this week and they will be the final game of the first day when they hand the ball to senior pitcher Megan Jolley to start their game at 11 a.m. on Friday morning at West Park in Nampa where they will take on Declo.
You can say what you want about the Lady Cougars, but for a team that began the year with only three seniors on the team, one of which had played very little softball and six freshmen, this team has come a very long way this year.
They have a rubber arm pitcher in Jolley and she can throw 100 or more pitches game after game and never seems to tire. In one stretch of games, Jolley threw 613 pitches during six games of the district tournament and never seemed to tire.
Jolley also leads the offense and is one of the catalysts of the team by getting on base.
The other two seniors — Liberty Park and Hailey Barker — are mainstays in the infield, Barker at short and Park at second and their play has brought the defense along all season long and got them where they are today, which is in the state tournament.
Due to the number of freshmen on the squad, they sometimes forget where they are and they might have an inning or two in a game where they catch that error bug and when that happens, they have to be reminded what they are doing and to get back on track. They are very capable of playing a clean game and have upon occasion, but this is the big time and they must start from the beginning, playing solid defense and giving the offense a chance to not have to battle back from a big deficit.
Jolley will keep them in the game from within the circle and the offense has developed well enough under the watchful eye of the coaching staff, led by Elda Park, that this team could be a threat, especially if they can win their first game.
They are matched up with Declo, who comes into the tournament with an 8-7 record, making them a prime target for an early Firth win.
The game after that will be against the winner between New Plymouth and Bear Lake. New Plymouth will be favored in that game, but you never know and if Jolley is hitting her spots and getting strikeouts like she can, the Lady Cougars could find themselves in the semifinals and anything can happen from that point on.
West Jefferson and Malad have to be considered the teams to beat in this tournament, but they make you play the games for a reason, so it is important to keep that in mind for the young Lady Cougars.
They are good enough, they are now experienced enough and this type of an opportunity only rolls around once in a while and they need to take advantage of it if they can.
There you have it, a brief look at the “Diamond Teams” that will be playing in the state tournaments from Bingham County this week as they get going Thursday through Saturday.