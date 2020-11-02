BLACKFOOT – The Idaho state cross country championships were held in Pocatello on Friday and Saturday with the different classifications competing on the two days with plenty of time between the events to ensure there was plenty of social distancing, as per the guidelines established by the Idaho High School Activities Association.
As far as Bingham County schools are concerned, most performed very well with high placings both team-wise and individually.
Beginning with the 4A classification, Blackfoot did very well, with the boys finishing in third place and the girls finishing in fifth position.
Both the Blackfoot High School boys and girls fared well at the state meet in Pocatello on Friday.
The Bronco boys finished in third place and the girls finished in fifth place.
For the boys, the team standings went as follows:
1. Preston 49
2. Pocatello 66
3. Blackfoot 89
4. Sandpoint 126
5. Bishop Kelly 128
The top 10 individual boys were as follows:
1. 12 Shane Gard 15:42.29 Pocatello
2. 12 Xander Thompson 15:51.21 PR Century
3. 12 Brevin Vaughan 15:57.45 SR Pocatello
4. 10 Samuel Fish 16:05.42 Vallivue
5. 12 Sam Jeppsen 16:06.82 Preston
6. 11 Edison Leffler 16:07.34 Preston
7. 12 Ryker Holtzen 16:07.96 SR Canyon Ridge
8. 11 Eli Gregory 16:10.02 Blackfoot
9. 11 Garrett Hale 16:10.10 PR Preston
10. 11 Brody Kemble 16:18.90 Middleton
The following list is how the Blackfoot and Shelley boys’ runners finished in the state championships.
8.11 Eli Gregory 16:10.02 Blackfoot.
13.11 Justin Whitehead 16:26.14 SR Blackfoot.
21.10 Matt Thomas16:34.58 Blackfoot.
31.10 JT Morgan 17:12.66 Blackfoot.
34.10 Payden Parmenter 17:15.70 Blackfoot
57.12 Ben Vernon 18:00.93 Shelley.
69.10 Ryker Clapp 18:19.28 PR Blackfoot.
70.12 Dominik Thompson 18:22.68 Blackfoot.
71.10 Isaac Vernon 18:23.02 Shelley.
75.12 Zac Gillett 18:34.51 PR Shelley.
83.10 Mike Hansen 18:43.75 Shelley.
89.11 Roy Meek 19:10.90 PR Shelley.
96.9 Bowen Maynard 19:42.34 Shelley.
100.9 Jacob Adams 20:54.57 Shelley.
Following are the top five girls’ teams from Friday:
1. Skyline (ID) 62
2. Preston 67
3. Pocatello 90
4. Bonneville (Idaho Falls) 120
5. Blackfoot 153
The top 10 individuals were as follows:
1. 9 Nelah Roberts 17:52.06 PR Skyline (ID)
2. 10 Bailey Bird 18:04.73 PR Pocatello
3. 10 Alivia Johnson 18:06.96 PR Bonneville (Idaho Falls)
4. 10 Kayelee Austin 18:44.46 PR Middleton
5. 9 Kennedy Kunz 18:58.91 PR Bonneville (Idaho Falls)
6. 12 Cassandra Vasquez 19:14.88 Nampa
7. 9 Angelie Scott 19:15.35 PR Preston
8. 12 Sariah Harrison 19:24.67 SR Skyline (ID)
9. 12 Anna Ranieri 19:29.97 Bishop Kelly
10. 12 Raegan Hart 19:31.19 Skyline (ID)
The top finishers for the Blackfoot and Shelley girls are as follows:
12.9 Emily Despain 19:37.77 PR Blackfoot.
20.11 Sarah Despain 20:00.88 Blackfoot.
28.9 Breanna Williams 20:23.74 PR Shelley.
33.9 Maddy Larsen 20:44.58 Blackfoot.
49.11 Kanniya Jorgensen 21:15.12 PR Blackfoot.
52.10 Whitney Christiansen 21:18.95 PR Blackfoot.
65.12 Sydney Crumley 21:48.20 SR Blackfoot.
72.9 Olga Andrade 22:01.04 Blackfoot
In the 3A classification, also held on Friday, the Snake River boys and girls represented Bingham County well with high team finishes.
The Lady Panthers finished in second place overall.
The top five teams were as follows:
1. Sugar-Salem 43
2. Snake River 71
3. South Fremont 85
4. Kimberly 114
5. McCall-Donnelly 164
The top individual was Sophie McManus of McCall-Donnelly. Snake River was led by freshman Hailey Raymond who finished in fourth position. The top 10 runners are as follows:
1. 12 Sophie McManus 18:47.66 McCall-Donnelly
2. 11 Jaresa Jackson 19:38.58 PR Sugar-Salem
3. 9 Mckenzie Winegar 19:59.83 PR South Fremont
4. 9 Hailey Raymond 20:01.41 PR Snake River
5. 11 Ryley Klingler 20:06.51 PR Sugar-Salem
6. 12 Mackenzie Lee 20:06.99 PR Teton
7. 10 Kate Dickson 20:11.10 PR Sugar-Salem
8. 9 Alli Stastny 20:23.17 PR Kimberly
9. 12 Cori Hatfield 20:29.35 SR McCall-Donnelly
10. 11 Breklynn Gee 20:29.44 PR South Fremont
Following is how all of the Snake River girls. harriers finished in the meet:
4.9 Hailey Raymond 20:01.41 PR Snake River.
12.12 Morgan Sensenbach 20:35.75 PR Snake River.
17.9 Allister Dillow 20:56.58 PR Snake River.
20.10 Kylee Morgan 21:01.20 Snake River.
25.12 Kierra Jensen 21:29.62 Snake River.
37.9 Hailey Nash 22:03.25 PR Snake River.
51.10 Aliza Haroldson 23:55.50 Snake River.
For the boys’ side of things, Snake River finished in fourth place and were led by Lincoln High and Keegan McCraw.
The top five teams are as follows:
1. Sugar-Salem 30
2. Teton 111
3. Gooding 118
4. Snake River 131
5. Timberlake 146
The top 10 individuals were as follows:
1. 12 Owen Rogers 16:21.50 SR Gooding
2. 11 Logan Davis 16:44.62 Coeur d’Alene Charter
3. 10 Porter Holt 16:50.12 PR Sugar-Salem
4. 11 Brigham Dalling 16:50.81 SR Sugar-Salem
5. 12 Carter McLaughlin 16:51.17 PR Gooding
6. 11 Mason Lewis 16:53.21 PR Sugar-Salem
7. 12 Dakoda Lamb 16:56.88 PR Parma
8. 11 Parker Dupree 16:58.39 SR Sugar-Salem
9. 9 Mason Smith 16:58.71 PR Sugar-Salem
10. 11 Tanner Baggett 16:59.33 PR Sugar-Salem
The list of Snake River boys’ finishers are as follows:
15.9 Lincoln High 17:25.33 Snake River.
22.11 Keegan McCraw 17:37.54 Snake River.
27.11 Rylan Anderson 17:49.80 PR Snake River.
36.11 Brock Goodwin 18:07.51 PR Snake River.
48.11 Tanner Fillmore 18:32.44 PR Snake River.
51.11 Nathan Adams 18:35.13 Snake River.
60.12 Hunter Mecham 19:05.41 PR Snake River
The state championships wrapped up all the action on Saturday, just in time for the harriers to get out and celebrate Halloween.
The 2A and 1A classifications did their running and as far as the girls were concerned, Eastern Idaho continued its dominance of the different divisions of the meet.
The top five teams were:
1. Bear Lake 53
2. Soda Springs 79
3. Salmon 80
4. Melba 132
5. West Jefferson 144
That shows that the schools in Eastern Idaho definitely held an edge this year,
Individually, things went as follows:
1. 10 Jessica Duran 18:55.20 Wendell
2. 11 Elise Kelsey 19:03.89 SR Bear Lake
3. 10 Cameron Moore 19:08.97 PR The Ambrose School
4. 9 Aubrie Barzee 19:37.08 West Side
5. 12 Jenna Gaines 19:58.27 PR Soda Springs
6. 11 Brynlee Simmons 19:59.84 SR Soda Springs
7. 12 Elizabeth Spencer 20:08.22 SR West Jefferson
8. 10 Rozzlyn Cazier 20:11.40 Melba
9. 12 Leah Cannon 20:16.99 PR Salmon
10. 12 Ashlyn Willis 20:17.78 SR West Side
Firth senior Cassi Robbins completed her career with a 40th place finish.
For the boys, the team event went at follows:
1. Salmon 33
2. Soda Springs 72
3. North Fremont 120
4. Cole Valley Christian 129
5. Melba 149
Individual top 10 dominated by Salmon:
1. 12 Johnathon Simmons 15:38.04 PR Salmon
2. 9 Daniel Simmons 15:50.93 Salmon
3. 11 Grady Mylander 16:09.10 Nampa Christian
4. 12 Garrett Christensen 16:18.07 SR Valley
5. 11 Max Palmer 16:25.79 PR North Fremont
6. 10 Keller Brothers 16:27.65 SR Salmon
7. 12 Kelson Smith 16:30.11 PR Soda Springs
8. 12 Asher Johnston 16:30.43 North Fremont
9. 11 Micah Tolman 16:32.46 PR Salmon
10. 11 Hyrum Spencer 16:39.12 West Jefferson
The Firth contingent ran as follows:
29. Mitch Harrison 17:42.54
34. Nathaniel Frame 17.58.85
37. Strider Perry 18.03.04
47. Connor Johnson 18.32.65
51. Cooper Leslie 18.44.18
64. Dillon Nightengale 19.40.64
67. Jason Fielding 19.50.30
In the 1A classification, the girls’ team from Raft River, competing with their first full team in history, were able to sweep the top three finishes by individuals to lead the girls to the team title.
Top five teams finished as follows:
1. Raft River 41
2. Oakley 66
3. Logos 92
4. Victory Charter 96
5. Rockland 109
Top 10 individuals were as follows:
1. 12 Kaybree Christensen 18:11.21 PR Raft River
2. 12 Karlee Christensen 18:29.88 PR Raft River
3. 9 Allie Black 19:27.93 PR Raft River
4. 12 Natalya Babcock 19:43.25 Butte County
5. 12 Emma Hollon 20:05.22 PR Tri-Valley
6. 12 Lauryn Mitchell 20:13.16 PR Tri-Valley
7. 12 Emree Larson 20:21.40 SR Oakley
8. 11 Clara Anderson 20:26.55 Logos
9. 10 Ella Boren 20:32.26 SR Rimrock
10. 10 Anna Lozano 20:32.75 PR North Star Charter
For the boys, the teams lined up as follows:
1. Victory Charter 41
2. Logos 78
3. Grace 82
4. Liberty Charter 102
5. Rockland 157
The top 10 individuals lined up as follows:
1. 12 Connor Gardner 16:00.01 Liberty Charter
2. 10 Cole Wilkerson 16:05.90 PR Grace
3. 10 Ian Stockett 16:10.21 Victory Charter
4. 12 Carson Sellers 16:47.85 Timberline (Weippe)
5. 9 Luke Stockett 17:01.35 PR Victory Charter
6. 12 Alex Blum 17:03.43 Logos
7. 9 Ezra Hubbard 17:08.97 PR Rockland
8. 12 Conner-Jacob Robbins 17:09.59 PR Victory Charter
9. 10 Connor-Douglas Robbins 17:19.16 Victory Charter
10. 11 Leo Magaña 17:21.12 SR Oakley