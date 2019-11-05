POCATELLO – A week that began with a lot of promise probably ended with some disappointment at the state cross country championships.
On a Portneuf Wellness course that still had snow in places and where the temperature was in the low 40s, times just weren't what was expected and played with the psyche of many of the runners who were expecting better, not only for themselves as individuals, but for their teams as well.
It was expected that the boys' team from Snake River could finish as high as second and could have an individual champion and that transpired to a third place team placing and an individual fourth place finish for star runner Lorenzo High, who was followed across the finish line in ninth place by younger brother Lincoln. That was the best that anyone from Bingham County was able to muster on the cool, winter-like day at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello.
The girls' team from Snake River was also considered a threat to cash in with a high team finish, but couldn't continue the trend of improvement that individual runners had been producing and ended up in sixth position, a good finish, just not what the team was hoping for.
Where it was thought that there might be as many as three Panther girls who could earn medals, only Kierra Jensen made the medal stand and she was 20th in the field.
Individually, Jensen was the the top Panther finisher among the girls at 20th, but it was a personal best for Jensen and she was followed closely by Rachel Stokes who also produced a personal best time, that was good enough for 21st place. Unfortunately, the state meet only medals the top 20, so good news for Jensen, bad news for Stokes.
In the 4A classification, it was hoped that the Blackfoot boys, who had been on a roll of late, could check in with a team finish good enough to bring home a trophy. Not this time around, as the best individual finish was by Eli Gregory in 30th. He was followed by Austin DeSpain in 31st and Justin Whitehead in 31st as the three finished together, less than a tenth of a second apart. It just wasn't good enough as the team finished sixth out of the field of 15. Nate Blackwelder and Matt Thomas completed the five runners for Blackfoot.
For the girls' side of things in the 4A classification, Shelley was hoping to build on the third place finish from district, but it wasn't to be as they would finish 11th overall out of 15 teams, led by junior Clara Benson, who finished in 53rd place.
For the 2A individuals, again there were some personal bests, but when you are racing against the elite runners in the state, personal bests are not always good enough to earn medals.
Caleb Gardner finished in 26th place and Nicole McKinnon was 41st for the girls, both good finishes for the pair, just not good enough to earn a medal and some accolades that both probably deserved.
4A Boys' Team Event
Idaho Falls 54
Preston 75
Kuna 77
Pocatello 142
Sandpoint 168
Blackfoot 172 (15 teams recorded team scores)
Individually:
Blackfoot
30. Eli Gregory 16:24.66
31. Austin DeSpain 16:24.73
32. Justin Whitehead 16:24.76
50. Nate Blackwelder 16:55.39
51. Matt Thomas 16:56.15
86. Brock Armstrong 17:43.18
94. Paden Parmenter 18:02.76
4A Girls' Team Event
Idaho Falls 65
Bishop Kelly 88
Twin Falls 114
Skyline 143
Kuna 147
Pocatello 152 (15 teams recorded scores)
Shelley (11th) 269
Individually:
Shelley
53. Clara Benson 20:51.81
57. Katelyn Benson 20:55.38
61. Amy Nield 21:01.20
67. Jessica Williams 21:13.37
73. Abbie Adams 21:21.77
92. Lucy Christensen 21:56.73
109. Kira Anderson 23:11.55
3A Boys' Team Scores
Sugar-Salem 36
Gooding 79
Snake River 103
Teton 133
Timberlake 136
Parma 146
Individually:
Snake River
4. Lorenzo High 16:24.54
9. Lincoln High 16:54.36
25. Rylan Anderson 17:51.51
29. Cade Morgan 17:55.90
42. Brock Goodwin 18:28.90
44. Nathan Adams 18:31.09
52. Cameren Hardy 18:46.33
3A Girls' Team Scores
Sugar-Salem 27
Timberlake 98
Filer 106
Kimberly 118
Teton 121
Snake River 128 (10 teams recorded scores)
Individually:
Snake River
20. Kierra Jensen 20:51.28
21. Rachel Stokes 20:52.35
34. Kylee Morgan 21:44.49
41. Emma Perkes 22:26.05
42. Aubrie Reed 22:28.69
48. Alivia Reed 22:48.66
52. Morgan Sensenbach 23:08.88
2A Boys' Team Scores
Salmon 22
Soda Springs 72
McCall Donnelly 108
West Side 112
Cole Valley Christian 117
Melba 153
North Fremont 161
Declo 197
Individually:
Firth
26. Caleb Gardner 17:20.10
2A Girls' Team Scores
Soda Springs 49
Bear Lake 67
Salmon 90
Melba 102
McCall Donnelly 109
Cole Valley Christian 143
West Jefferson 175
Ririe 195
Declo 228
Individually:
Firth
41. Nicole McKinnon 21:45.07