BLACKFOOT – I took longer than expected, but the second round of the 2020 state high school “Milk Bowl” football playoffs has been finalized with teams, dates, times and locations.
Following is the lineup of action for this week, beginning with the 5A classification.
There are no Bingham County 5A schools, but since Blackfoot has played a team or two in this classification this year because of its affiliation with the High Country Conference, it only seemed right to include this division in this report.
The matchups include, Rigby vs. Eagle; Capital vs. Mountain View; Rocky Mountain vs. Highland; and Coeur d’Alene vs. Timberline.
Rigby will host Eagle on Friday, with a 7 p.m. kickoff and the game will be in Rigby. The Trojans are big, fast and strong and don’t appear to have any weaknesses. They are on an 18-game winning streak dating back to last year and they have been just as tough this year as they were last year when they won the 5A state championship.
The second matchup will feature Capital hosting Mountain View in a game on Friday, with a 6 p.m. kickoff. The game is being played at East Junior High School in Boise.
The third game in the second round will be between Rocky Mountain and Highland. This game is also on Friday at 7 p.m. and will be held at Rocky Mountain High School in Boise, for those Highland Rams fans that are planning on making the trip to Boise for the game. You may have noticed so far that there have been no games scheduled for Boise State University as the Broncos, much like Idaho State University, have not allowed any games to be played there during the current pandemic.
The fourth and final game of the week will be between media poll number one Coeur d’Alene and Timberline and will be played Friday at 7 p.m. at Coeur d’Alene High School.
It looks like four tough games all on Friday as we try to narrow the field down to the semifinals for next week.
In the 4A classification, there is a bit of everything for fans, everything that is except for a defending champion as Kuna moved up a classification following last year’s championships to the 5A classification and didn’t make the playoffs this year.
At the top of the bracket we find Skyline, who has been ranked at or near the top of the state’s media poll all season long and deservedly so. The Grizzlies have beaten everyone on their schedule with the exception of Rigby, who is the defending 5A champion and unbeaten in 2020.
The Grizzlies take on Nampa on Friday night at 7 p.m. and the game will be played at Madison High School in Rexburg.
Moscow and Sandpoint will square off in the second of the quarterfinal games on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Barlow Stadium in Sandpoint, despite the Moscow Bears being the host team.
The third game looks like the best matchup of the four games in 4A as Emmett, the champions of the Southern Idaho Conference, and Blackfoot, the runner-up in the High Country Conference, will square off on Friday at 7 p.m. in Emmett. Blackfoot, of course, has only one loss on the year and that was to Skyline, 14-3, and have compiled an 8-1 record under first year head coach Jerrod Ackley.
The final game in 4A will be between Century and Bishop Kelly and will be played at Century High School on Friday night at 7 p.m. The Diamondbacks have been impressive all year, but then again, this is Bishop Kelly that we are talking about and they always seem to be there when the field is narrowed down to the final four.
The 3A quarterfinals are an interesting group of teams this year.
Leading off the top of the bracket will be Homedale, the favorite to win it all right now, and they will be taking on Timberlake. That game is on Saturday at 1 p.m. and the game will be played at Homedale in the Treasure Valley.
The second game will feature South Fremont and Gooding. South Fremont had to survive a Monday Kansas playoff against Sugar-Salem and Teton and then had to play on Saturday against American Falls, winning that game 27-23 just to earn this chance against Gooding. This game will take place on Friday night at 7 p.m. and the game will be played at Madison High School in Rexburg. This is a strange year, this 2020 that we have endured thus far.
The third game features two-time defending state champion Sugar-Salem and they will be taking on Weiser from the Treasure Valley. The game will be on Saturday and will have a 1 p.m. kickoff and will be played at Madison High School in Rexburg. I know, stranger things have probably happened, but it would be hard to figure out just when.
The fourth of the quartet of games will feature Kimberly and Snake River. Snake River is, of course, the champion of the South East Idaho Conference and these two teams faced each other some 10 weeks ago in the season opener back on Aug. 28. Kimberly won that game over a favored Panther team and the roles will be reversed for this one. The game will take place on Thursday at 7 p.m. and will be played in Kimberly.
In the 2A classification, many people feel that this whole playoff thing is just to get down to the pair of undefeated teams in West Side and North Fremont, but don’t tell the other six teams who will be suiting up this week.
West Side is at the top of the bracket this week and they will face off against Grangeville in a Saturday afternoon contest at 1 p.m. at West Side.
Declo, who is always in the playoffs it seems, will take on Melba in a Friday night game at 6 p.m. The game will be played in Declo, where the Hornets have been tough for years.
Game 3 in the bracket will be with North Fremont playing Soda Springs on Friday evening at 6 p.m. That game will follow the matchup between Firth and Bear Lake in a doubleheader. Firth and Bear Lake will lead off things with a 3 p.m. game at North Fremont against the Bears who they beat earlier in the season 28-14. It should be noted that the Cougars and Bears were tied at 14 in that game before Firth put the contest away with two second half touchdowns.
In the 1A Division I classification, it appears the eight teams that should still be fighting it out are here and ready to go once again this week.
Leading off things will be Prairie and Grace. They will hook up at Prairie on Friday with a 6 p.m. kickoff.
Next you will have Butte County and Oakley ready to do battle at 2 p.m. on Friday at Butte County High School in Arco.
Then will come Raft River and Kamiah playing on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Raft River.
Last, but certainly not least, will be the game between Notus and Lighthouse Christian which will be played at Notus on Friday with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
That brings us up to the final classification, 1A Division II. Local team Watersprings of Idaho Falls will kick things off at the top of the bracket and they will be hosting Kendrick on Saturday with a 2 p.m. kickoff.
Next up will be Garden Valley against Carey on Friday in a game played in Garden Valley. That game will have a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. Of note here is that Carey played its first game since the third week of September last week and blew out Rockland 88-12. A five-week layoff did not keep the state’s top-ranked team from showing off their stuff in that contest.
The third game in the bracket will feature Dietrich and North Gem in a game on Friday night at 6 p.m. in Dietrich. The winner of that game will take on the winner between Mullan and Horseshoe Bend.
Mullan and Horseshoe Bend will complete the quartet of contests on Saturday at 1 p.m. when they meet in Mullan to complete the second round of playoff games.