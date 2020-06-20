BLACKFOOT – Every rodeo has a rodeo queen and she is usually accompanied by a court of runners-up, who not only support the queen in the accomplishment of her duties, but also have a set of duties of their own.
Those duties can be anything from public appearances which support the rodeo in publicity and advance notices regarding the rodeo.
The duties for the queen contestants at the Idaho State High School Rodeo also include the transportation of the scores from the judges to ISHSRA Secretary Melanie Crist who then compiles them for distribution.
The queen and her court will also have duties at the National High School Rodeo and they will represent the state of Idaho at a number of functions during the course of the year.
This year, there were 11 finalists, who represented most of the nine districts of Idaho High School Rodeo and they included several districts who had two qualifiers.
The process of selecting a new queen each year is a lengthy process that includes a number of different stops on the way to the coronation.
There is a written test over the rule book for the high school rodeos and the young ladies must be well versed and know the book from cover to cover.
There is a section for individual interviews with the judges where they have no idea what questions are going to be asked or what answer might be expected.
There is a stall inspection, where the contestants’ horses have been stabled and the contestants decorate the stall to reflect their own feelings about their animal.
There is an award for Miss Congeniality and a section where the contestant must model a leather dress and a section on overall appearance which includes how the contestants carry themselves and a section where they are judged on their personality.
There is also a competition for horsemanship and it is one of the most prized awards a contestant can win as it demonstrates their ability to ride and maneuver through a reining pattern. The ladies are also asked to give a two-minute speech on a topic of their choosing and then finally, an impromptu speech where the judges give the girls a topic of discussion and they give their speech as a reply to the question.
In 2019, it was two close friends who ended up as the queen and her first runner-up. Ashlyn Hill was named the queen and Ada Poulter was the first runner-up and both have served the state in a very good manner and both are back, seeking to gain a second year of responsibilities in representing Idaho once again.
When the tally of votes from the judges was complete, it was announced on Thursday evening that the Idaho State High School Queen would be Shaylee Warner, a representative from District 7.
The first runner-up was announced as being Ashlyn Hill of District 6, who was last year’s Queen.
The second runner-up is Kate Budge of District 7 and the third runner-up is from District 2 in Kylee Whiting.
Some of the individual awards picked up by this queen and her court included Personality and Horsemanship, won by Warner; Appearance, Impromptu Speech, Miss Congeniality and written test all won by Kylee Whiting; and Two Minute Speech won by Kate Budge.