RIGBY – The Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals got off to a rousing start by naming the first three champions of the event.
Kiersten Brockett of Star made it two straight championships for the sophomore with a front running victory in the girls’ cow cutting event.
Brockett hasn’t missed a step in two years as the champion and will lead the cow cutting team to the National Finals in Guthrie, Okla., at the Lazy E Arena.
Finishing second to Brockett was Kate Budge, while Jaylan Thomason finished third and Brenna Brown finished fourth.
All four of the young ladies will advance to Oklahoma for the National High School Finals Rodeo in July.
In the boys’ cow cutting, it was Joe Zebarth who finished on top with a score of 51½ points to outdistance Ryn Severe who tallied 44 points.
In third was Kylar Erickson who tallied 43 points and District 4’s Sod Williams finished fourth with a total of 38 points.
Again, all four of the boys will advance on to the National Finals High School Rodeo in Guthrie in July.
In the reined cow horse event, an event that combines both reining activity and cow working activity, Sod Williams was declared the winner after two go-rounds of competition and the short go on Monday afternoon. Williams won the championship over Isabella Manning who finished second and Kyler Erickson who wound up in third. Finishing in fourth was Cooper Iveson.
All four finishers in the reined cow horse event will also advance to the National High School Rodeo in Guthrie.
Most of these same cowboys and cowgirls will be seen in action beginning this morning when the Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals begins its run at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds with the first performance at 9:30 a.m.
This will not be a ticketed event, but may be watched on video by Kickin S Video. Information may be found online via Facebook.
There are two performances daily, at 9:30 a.m. and again at 6:30 p.m. with the short go on Friday morning at 9:30 a.m.
The awards ceremony will follow the Friday short go at approximately 2 p.m. at the grandstand at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.