BLACKFOOT – It is less than a week now until the Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals begin at the Bannock County Fairgrounds with berths to the national finals on the line.
Champions will be named in all of the usual events from bareback to team roping to saddle bronc riding and goat tying to bull riding to steer wrestling and reined cow horse and boys’ and girls’ cow cutting.
Each event will be able to send four athletes to the national finals so each performance will be hotly contested and the stakes are high as college coaches will be at the nationals and scholarship money will be flowing and lots of kids will have smiles on their faces when the dust clears and the champions are named.
This is the start of a series of articles on the local District 4 qualifiers to the state finals and what their chances might be in advancing on to the national finals.
The first event we will take a closer look at with be one of the most popular events and that will be bull riding.
Bull riders get a lot of attention when it comes to rodeo, in part because a lot of the fans know that the bull rider is putting his life on the line when he straddles a 2,000-pound animal that wants nothing more than to get you off his back any way that he can, but that is not enough for the animal. He then wants to gore you if he can or slam you into a wall or fence or the bucking chute, anything at all. If that isn’t enough, he would like to stomp you into the ground and take as many people as he can with you.
This event is loaded with potential champions from District 4.
There were a handful of bull riders from District 4 who claimed a berth at the state finals, led by this year’s district champion Rawley Johnson and last year’s state champion in Riley Barber.
Rawley Johnson, who graduated early from Ririe High School but maintained his high school eligibility with the intent of winning a state title has already taken care of college by signing a letter of intent with Western Texas College. He has spent a great deal of time in that area this winter, riding in many PRCA events and practicing and it has paid off in a big way.
Johnson only rode in half of the District 4 performances, but finished with 60 points on six rides and that is a perfect score. Johnson will definitely be one of the favorites when the chute opens for the first bull rider during the state finals. With only two performances and a short go for each rider to stake their claim to the title, each ride is very important and they will need to make every ride count when things get going on Monday night with the first of the six go-rounds and then the short go on Saturday morning and afternoon. The littlest mistake could cost one of these riders a chance at nationals and that is what this is all about anyway.
The second rider we will look at is the defending state champion in Riley Barber. Barber surprised a lot of people a year ago when he rode his first two bulls and took the early lead, and then made it stand up when nobody could post a ride in the short go. While Barber may not be your prototypical bull rider, he stands a shade over 6 feet tall and weighs around 220 pounds, the weight that he wrestled at during the winter. He has been able to maintain the all important center of balance and qualify for the state finals with a third place finish in District 4. He will not slide under the radar the way the he did a year ago, and he will definitely have a target on his back this summer.
Barber is a good all-around athlete, in fact, he is also the All-Around Cowboy from District 4, winning the steer wrestling event along the way and scoring a high number of points in tie down roping, steer wrestling, bull riding and team roping. Barber has evolved in rodeo like you would want a champion to do and he has done it in a big way.
Barber is still a danger in bull riding, and if you don’t think so, just ask one of the other qualifiers to the state finals from District 4 and see how they feel about his ability. The whole bunch of riders know who he is and what he can do, so they won’t overlook him the way they did a year ago.
The third rider that gets mention in this writing is the young man who finished in second and was winning performances when Rawley Johnson was somewhere else, winning rodeos in the southwest.
That would be Ceasar Weed and he is a very competent rider, although he sometimes comes off the bull in a rough manner, which is where riders often get hurt.
Weed has been able to shake off hard falls and continue riding, hardly missing a beat when he takes a hard fall. He is talented enough to win the state finals, but he may need a break or two as with Rawley Johnson in the field and his ability to score higher because of he technique, Weed will not only have to make rides, but also draw the right bull that will contribute to his score in a positive manner. Everyone will be watching Rawley Johnson, but Ceasar Weed will be sitting there waiting just in case there is a mistake made by Johnson. Weed has what they used to say was a “slugger’s chance” in boxing. If he gets in a great ride, he could be an upsetter in this very strong field of bull riders.
Ceasar Weed placed between Johnson, who had 60 points, and Barber who had 18.5 points with 42.5 points. A lot of those points came when Johnson was on the road and didn’t ride in District 4, but then he was usually the one who picked up the slack.
Sage Allen is the dark horse in the contingent of riders from District 4 mainly because he was nearly unbeatable in the bareback riding event and only picked up bull riding halfway through the season, and still qualified. He has the talent, but whether he got on enough bulls to make an impact in the state finals will remain to be seen.
Allen was sailing along and looked like he might make the eight second count on all 12 of his rides in the bareback riding event until the last few performances did him in.
This kid is tough and will be popular enough since he hails from Blackfoot High School, but you just never know. When a rider catches a good bull and makes a ride, everything changes and you can have a new leader, just like that. Sage Allen is that kind of rider and with his recent success and a couple of weeks to practice in between the District 4 performances and the state finals, it might just be enough and this bunch of bull riders is close enough that they will work with each other to make the whole group stronger. They hang out together, practice together and share secrets with each other and believe me, they all know the bulls and what they are expected to do with each and every ride. This is a tough group.
Next on the list is the tandem of Collin Williams and Brayden Anderson.
Anderson signed a letter of intent to attend the College of Southern Idaho earlier this spring and as he says, “Now it is up to me to prove that I belong. It is all on my shoulders not anyone else’s.”
He is doing a pretty good job of proving things as he closed with a rush in the District 4 performances finishing with a win and making the state finals.
While he may not be the best bull rider in the group, he has talent and all he really needs is a couple of decent rides back to back at state and he will be on his way to the national finals later this summer. Bigger upsets have happened, just ask Riley Barber.
Collin Williams was a lot like Sage Allen, only it was steer wrestling that he was competing in when he decided he needed to be a bull rider as well.
Williams, secure in his place with the steer wrestlers, added bull riding and he made his mark in that event as well, giving the District 4 group a strong six that have advanced to the bull riding event in Pocatello. Williams is built more like a bull rider than he is a steer wrestler, but he will do just fine in both events is the guess here, as long as he doesn’t get lost in the fact that the bull riding event is so tough. And believe me, bull riding will not be easy when all of the riders are gathered up and ready to go.
Tennessee Owens hails from District 5 and figures to have a chance to break into the top five or six if he has a good week at the state finals. He easily won District 5, earning a total of 49 points in the event, although there were only five bull riders in the event, and three didn’t score any points at all.
Dixon Fehlman and Wesley Pearson were the top two from District 6, and they earned 68 and 57 points, respectively, in their bull riding this season. While those totals may pale in comparison with others, for them to be that close after all of the performances they have gone through either means they were very good, or the bulls were not so hot. It all depends on how you look at things.
After 16 rodeos, District 7 picked their champion and it was no surprise that it would be Cooper Cooke, who has been a mainstay atop the leader board in District 7. He might be one of the favorites for all-around, an award that he has won a couple of times and figures to be in the running once again. He is a figure that everyone will watch for as he is a rough stock specialist and will figure to be one of the top picks in all of the rough stock Events. Watch out for him as it gets close to time to select the finalist for the short go that is held on Saturday and will determine the champions.
District 8 will be sending Brett Freeman, who only earned 10 points toward the state finals, so it is hard to gauge just how good he may be. I guess if you are a district champion, you have to have some credit and consideration as a potential champion.
District 9, the last of the districts in Idaho, will be represented by Austin Hamblin of West Haven City, Utah. Hamblin scored 78 points during the season, but he only had one competitor in the bull riding so while he may be able to ride a bit, he only had to beat one cowboy to make the state finals and that just doesn’t impress me all that much when you look at all the competitors in this event. It is too bad, because this is such an exciting event and a lot of people would like to see more riders make the state finals and make this the premier event in the rodeo.
It looks like it is the District 4 cowboys who should control the bull riding event this season.