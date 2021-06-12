POCATELLO – As the lights slowly were shut down at the Bannock County Events Center, the second go-round of the Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals came to a close as well, meaning the Finals Rodeo was at the halfway point and halfway to anointing the 2021 champions.
Leading off with the bareback riding event, Kelby Schneiter began the run of some fresh faces moving to the front of the line.
Schneiter posted a second run score of 76 to not only capture the go-round, but also take over the lead in the event. Schneiter had tied for the lead with a 72 in the first go-round, good enough to tie All-Around Cowboy Cooper Cooke with 9.5 state final points and with the 10 state final points he earned in the second go, is now the leader of the combined scores as the cowboys and cowgirls headed into the third go-round on Friday.
Still holding down the second spot in the combined standings was Cooper Cooke and he usually turns it on about this time every year so things are not settled by any stretch of the imagination.
In third in the combined standings with 15 total state final points was Kelton Maxfield. Maxfield posted a score of 69 in the first go-round and added a 68 point score worth another seven state final points for a total 15 state final points. As the third place holder at this point, Maxfield was all but assured a spot in the short go-round on Saturday.
In fourth overall was Ethan Southern who has been impressive with his poise and riding through the first two go-rounds. Southern finished fourth in the first go and sixth in the second go and the total has netted him 11 state final points.
Here is the way they finished up in the second go-round and the combined standings following two rounds.
Second Round score, Second Round State points, Overall points
Kelby Schneiter 76 10 19.50
Cooper Cooke 73 9 18.50
Kelton Maxfield 69 7 15.00
Ethan Southern 68 8 11.00
Darien Johnson 63 2 10.00
Hayden James 65 3.50 9.50
Clayton Lunt 65 3.50 7.00
Trevor Kay 68 6 6.00
Wes Shaw 68 6 6.00
Mason Yancey 61 3.50 4.50
JJ Hunsaker 00 0.00 2.00
Sage Allen 00 0.00 1.00