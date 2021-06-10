POCATELLO – If the results posted at the Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals are any indication, then 2021 will be a year to remember for the closeness of the contestants and their scores and how many events will go down to the wire before determining a champion.
From the scores posted for the first go-round in the second of the rough stock events, steer wrestling will not be an exception this year. Nineteen cowboys posted times in the event out of the 36 contestants.
They were led by Malad cowboy Tom Simpson, who posted a quick time of 4.68 in the second performance to lead the way. Simpson is an all-around athlete who also plays football and basketball at a high level and now we can add steer wrestling to that mix. Simpson is also an all-around cowboy, competing in tie down roping and team roping so keep an eye on this young cowboy for some big things this week.
Finishing in second is another all-around athlete from Firth in Riley Barber. The recently crowned All-Around Cowboy from District 4 and the defending state bull riding champion showed that he can do other events equally well by posting a time of 5.20 in this event to show that he will be heard from in the days to come. This athlete is also a football star and finished fourth in the state in wrestling this past winter.
In a tie for third were Hunter Roche, another all-around athlete (starting to get the idea that all these cowboys can do it all) as the Marsh Valley High School athlete starred in football as the starting quarterback and was also a member of the state champion basketball team this past winter; and Ethan Smith as this pair of cowboys posted times of 5.37 in one of the most demanding of the events at a rodeo. These four cowboys were from all three performances, so the talent is spread out in this event.
The top 10 all posted times of 6.86 or faster, in fact, 13 of the 19 who posted times were under 10 seconds which is almost unheard of in the fast-paced event.
With 19 cowboys earning times and only the top 10 in each go-round earning state finals points, this event could come down to the average where 15 points will go a ways to determine the event winner.
Here are the top 10 times and numbers from steer wrestling:
Time, State Final Points
Tom Simpson 4.68 10.0
Riley Barber 5.20 9.00
Hunter Roche 5.37 7.50
Ethan Smith 5.37 7.50
Ethan Southern 5.43 6.00
Wyatt Stephens 5.76 5.00
Wyatt Lloyd 6.50 4.00
Wes Shaw 6.62 3.00
Jaxon Thompson 6.82 2.00
Whitt Smith 6.86 1.00