BOISE – The all-tournament teams from the recently completed state boys’ basketball tournament have been announced.
Several local players have been honored.
In 3A, Cole Gilbert of Snake River was named to the first team and Marcus Coombs was named as an honorable mention selection.
In 2A, Burton Park of Firth was named as an honorable mention selection.
5A Boys’ Basketball All-Tournament Team
Tournament MVP
Liam Campbell, Owyhee
12.3 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 1.3 APG
Defensive MVP
Blake Buchanan, Lake City
5.0 Defensive RPG, 3.0 BPG, 1.0 SPG
6th Man Award
Berrett Wilson, Madison
8.7 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 1.0 APG
1st Team
Wes Johnson, Centennial
Nathan Hocking, Lake City
Logan Crane, Madison
Jack Payne, Owyhee
Karson Barber, Rigby
2nd Team
Kaden Christensen, Centennial
Donovan Jones, Eagle
Kolton Mitchell, Lake City
Ethan Pearce, Meridian
Sam Kunz, Rigby
Honorable Mention
Hayden Fletcher, Centennial
Isaac Wilson, Madison
Nate Ojukwu, Mountain View
Titus Bailey, Owyhee
Jakobe Jones, Rigby
4A Boys’ Basketball All-Tournament Team
Tournament MVP
Isaac Davis, Hillcrest
18.3 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 1.7 APG
Defensive MVP
Tyler Medaris, Middleton
5.3 Defensive RPG, 0.3 BPG, 0.3 SPG
6th Man Award
Kesler Vaughan, Pocatello
6.3 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 0.7 APG, 0.7 SPG
1st Team
Cooper Kesler, Hillcrest
Scott Cook, Jerome
Jamari Simpson, Moscow
Julian Bowie, Pocatello
Ryan Payne, Pocatello
2nd Team
Blake Hawthorne, Bishop Kelly
Adam Kloepfer, Burley
Kobe Kesler, Hillcrest
Mikey Lloyd, Jerome
Talmage Stucki, Middleton
Honorable Mention
Hank Lodge, Bishop Kelly
Stockton Sheets, Burley
Schuyler Mower, Jerome
Bryden Brown, Moscow
Jacob Martinez, Vallivue
3A Boys’ Basketball All-Tournament Team
Tournament MVP
Ethan Okelberry, Kimberly
10.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG
Defensive MVP
Jaxon Bair, Kimberly
6.7 Defensive RPG, 0.7 BPG, 0.7 SPG
6th Man Award
Riley Petesch, Bonners Ferry
7.3 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 0.7 APG
1st Team
Jaxon Dines, Homedale
Stanton Howell, Marsh Valley
DJ Green, McCall-Donnelly
Alex Johnson, McCall-Donnelly
Cole Gilbert, Snake River
2nd Team
Asher Williams, Bonners Ferry
Mason Strong, Homedale
Jake Lloyd, Kimberly
Payton Howe, Marsh Valley
Karter Howell, Marsh Valley
Honorable Mention
Ridge Williams, Bonners Ferry
Nolan Bower, Fruitland
Hayden Kincheloe, Homedale
Marcus Coombs, Snake River
Christian Gordon, Sugar-Salem
2A Boys’ Basketball All-Tournament Team
Tournament MVP
Joe Reiber, Melba
15.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 1.7 APG
Defensive MVP
Cache Beus, Melba
2.3 SPG, 4.0 BPG
6th Man Award
Tucker Lowber, Melba
11.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 1.0 APG, 1.3 SPG
1st Team
Hudson Hughes, Ambrose
Braden Volkers, Melba
Jordan Lenz, North Fremont
Tristan Gentry-Nelson, St. Maries
Bryler Shurtliff, West Side
2nd Team
Johnny Sugarman, Ambrose
Tyler Beresford, Bear Lake
Tayson Neal, Bear Lake
Colby Renner, St. Maries
Greyson Sands, St. Maries
Honorable Mention
Burton Park, Firth
AJ Hill, North Fremont
Max Palmer, North Fremont
Kyle Christensen, Valley
Blaize Brown, West Side
1AD1 Boys’ Basketball All-Tournament Team
Tournament MVP
Kase Wynott, Lapwai
26.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.7 APG
Defensive MVP
AJ Ellenwood, Lapwai
4.3 Defensive RPG, 1.0 BPG, 2.0 SPG
6th Man Award
Peyton Reeves, Grace
4.7 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 1.7 APG
1st Team
Ty Gilbert, Grace
David Kludt, Kamiah
Everett Skinner, Kamiah
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones, Lapwai
Titus Yearout, Lapwai
2nd Team
Luke Krogh, Kamiah
Kross Taylor, Lapwai
Dallin Criddle, Liberty Charter
Payton Beck, Oakley
Gus Black, Rimrock
Honorable Mention
Payson Andersen, Grace
Jack DeJong, Lighthouse Christian
Will Casebolt, Logos
Ben Druffel, Logos
Aden Aquiso, Rimrock
1AD2 Boys’ Basketball All-Tournament Team
Tournament MVP
Teague Matthews, Rockland
19.7 PPG, 11.3 RPG
Defensive MVP
Troy Smith, Camas County
4.0 SPG
6th Man Award
Brandon Neal, Rockland
6.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.0 BPG
1st Team
Breken Clarke, Camas County
Carsn Perkes, Carey
Porter McLinn, Council
Chayce Low, North Gem
Brigham Permann, Rockland
2nd Team
Tristan Smith, Camas County
Cole Olson, Cascade
Thatcher McLinn, Council
Jagger Hewett, Kendrick
Ransom Cooper, North Gem
Honorable Mention
Emmett Palan, Camas County
Chase Bennion, Carey
Wyatt Vining, Council
Bridger Hatch, North Gem
Parker Brown, Timberline