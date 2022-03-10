All State Tournament Teams named
Cole Gilbert of Snake River named first team all-tournament team in 3A.

 FRED DAVIS/FDAVIS@BCCHRON.COM

BOISE – The all-tournament teams from the recently completed state boys’ basketball tournament have been announced.

Several local players have been honored.

In 3A, Cole Gilbert of Snake River was named to the first team and Marcus Coombs was named as an honorable mention selection.

In 2A, Burton Park of Firth was named as an honorable mention selection.

5A Boys’ Basketball All-Tournament Team

Tournament MVP

Liam Campbell, Owyhee

12.3 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 1.3 APG

Defensive MVP

Blake Buchanan, Lake City

5.0 Defensive RPG, 3.0 BPG, 1.0 SPG

6th Man Award

Berrett Wilson, Madison

8.7 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 1.0 APG

1st Team

Wes Johnson, Centennial

Nathan Hocking, Lake City

Logan Crane, Madison

Jack Payne, Owyhee

Karson Barber, Rigby

2nd Team

Kaden Christensen, Centennial

Donovan Jones, Eagle

Kolton Mitchell, Lake City

Ethan Pearce, Meridian

Sam Kunz, Rigby

Honorable Mention

Hayden Fletcher, Centennial

Isaac Wilson, Madison

Nate Ojukwu, Mountain View

Titus Bailey, Owyhee

Jakobe Jones, Rigby

4A Boys’ Basketball All-Tournament Team

Tournament MVP

Isaac Davis, Hillcrest

18.3 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 1.7 APG

Defensive MVP

Tyler Medaris, Middleton

5.3 Defensive RPG, 0.3 BPG, 0.3 SPG

6th Man Award

Kesler Vaughan, Pocatello

6.3 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 0.7 APG, 0.7 SPG

1st Team

Cooper Kesler, Hillcrest

Scott Cook, Jerome

Jamari Simpson, Moscow

Julian Bowie, Pocatello

Ryan Payne, Pocatello

2nd Team

Blake Hawthorne, Bishop Kelly

Adam Kloepfer, Burley

Kobe Kesler, Hillcrest

Mikey Lloyd, Jerome

Talmage Stucki, Middleton

Honorable Mention

Hank Lodge, Bishop Kelly

Stockton Sheets, Burley

Schuyler Mower, Jerome

Bryden Brown, Moscow

Jacob Martinez, Vallivue

3A Boys’ Basketball All-Tournament Team

Tournament MVP

Ethan Okelberry, Kimberly

10.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG

Defensive MVP

Jaxon Bair, Kimberly

6.7 Defensive RPG, 0.7 BPG, 0.7 SPG

6th Man Award

Riley Petesch, Bonners Ferry

7.3 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 0.7 APG

1st Team

Jaxon Dines, Homedale

Stanton Howell, Marsh Valley

DJ Green, McCall-Donnelly

Alex Johnson, McCall-Donnelly

Cole Gilbert, Snake River

2nd Team

Asher Williams, Bonners Ferry

Mason Strong, Homedale

Jake Lloyd, Kimberly

Payton Howe, Marsh Valley

Karter Howell, Marsh Valley

Honorable Mention

Ridge Williams, Bonners Ferry

Nolan Bower, Fruitland

Hayden Kincheloe, Homedale

Marcus Coombs, Snake River

Christian Gordon, Sugar-Salem

2A Boys’ Basketball All-Tournament Team

Tournament MVP

Joe Reiber, Melba

15.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 1.7 APG

Defensive MVP

Cache Beus, Melba

2.3 SPG, 4.0 BPG

6th Man Award

Tucker Lowber, Melba

11.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 1.0 APG, 1.3 SPG

1st Team

Hudson Hughes, Ambrose

Braden Volkers, Melba

Jordan Lenz, North Fremont

Tristan Gentry-Nelson, St. Maries

Bryler Shurtliff, West Side

2nd Team

Johnny Sugarman, Ambrose

Tyler Beresford, Bear Lake

Tayson Neal, Bear Lake

Colby Renner, St. Maries

Greyson Sands, St. Maries

Honorable Mention

Burton Park, Firth

AJ Hill, North Fremont

Max Palmer, North Fremont

Kyle Christensen, Valley

Blaize Brown, West Side

1AD1 Boys’ Basketball All-Tournament Team

Tournament MVP

Kase Wynott, Lapwai

26.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.7 APG

Defensive MVP

AJ Ellenwood, Lapwai

4.3 Defensive RPG, 1.0 BPG, 2.0 SPG

6th Man Award

Peyton Reeves, Grace

4.7 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 1.7 APG

1st Team

Ty Gilbert, Grace

David Kludt, Kamiah

Everett Skinner, Kamiah

Terrell Ellenwood-Jones, Lapwai

Titus Yearout, Lapwai

2nd Team

Luke Krogh, Kamiah

Kross Taylor, Lapwai

Dallin Criddle, Liberty Charter

Payton Beck, Oakley

Gus Black, Rimrock

Honorable Mention

Payson Andersen, Grace

Jack DeJong, Lighthouse Christian

Will Casebolt, Logos

Ben Druffel, Logos

Aden Aquiso, Rimrock

1AD2 Boys’ Basketball All-Tournament Team

Tournament MVP

Teague Matthews, Rockland

19.7 PPG, 11.3 RPG

Defensive MVP

Troy Smith, Camas County

4.0 SPG

6th Man Award

Brandon Neal, Rockland

6.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.0 BPG

1st Team

Breken Clarke, Camas County

Carsn Perkes, Carey

Porter McLinn, Council

Chayce Low, North Gem

Brigham Permann, Rockland

2nd Team

Tristan Smith, Camas County

Cole Olson, Cascade

Thatcher McLinn, Council

Jagger Hewett, Kendrick

Ransom Cooper, North Gem

Honorable Mention

Emmett Palan, Camas County

Chase Bennion, Carey

Wyatt Vining, Council

Bridger Hatch, North Gem

Parker Brown, Timberline

