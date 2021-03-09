BOISE – The various state boys' basketball tournament all-tournament teams have been released for the various school classifications.
For 3A, which had representation from Snake River of the Bingham County area, both Noah Watt and Mitch Lindsay of the Panthers received recognition for their play in the tournament.
Watt was named to the first team and Lindsay was named to the second team.
The most valuable player was DJ Green of McCall-Donnelly who averaged over 24 points per game and led the Vandals to a second place finish behind Marsh Valley. Green was easily the best player who participated in the tournament this season.
3A Boys Basketball All-Tournament Team
MVP
DJ Green, McCall-Donnelly
24.6 PPG, 44% FG, 5.3 RPG, 2 APG, 1.7 SPG
6th Man Award
Stanton Howell, Marsh Valley
7 PPG, 55% FG, 2.7 RPG, 2 APG
1st Team
Hyrum Lindsey, Fruitland
Gatlin Bair, Kimberly
Bracken Howell, Marsh Valley
Noah Watt, Snake River
Luke Thompson, Teton
2nd Team
Dylon Watson, Fruitland
Jackson Cummins, Kimberly
Cody Hansen, Marsh Valley
Mitch Lindsay, Snake River
Jarom Heuseveldt, Teton
Honorable Mention
Ridge Williams, Bonners Ferry
Payton Howe, Marsh Valley
Isaac Speirs, McCall-Donnelly
Ethan Tinney, McCall-Donnelly
Trentyn Kreager, Priest River