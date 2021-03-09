BOISE – The various state boys' basketball tournament all-tournament teams have been released for the various school classifications.

For 3A, which had representation from Snake River of the Bingham County area, both Noah Watt and Mitch Lindsay of the Panthers received recognition for their play in the tournament.

Watt was named to the first team and Lindsay was named to the second team.

The most valuable player was DJ Green of McCall-Donnelly who averaged over 24 points per game and led the Vandals to a second place finish behind Marsh Valley. Green was easily the best player who participated in the tournament this season.

3A Boys Basketball All-Tournament Team

MVP

DJ Green, McCall-Donnelly

24.6 PPG, 44% FG, 5.3 RPG, 2 APG, 1.7 SPG

6th Man Award

Stanton Howell, Marsh Valley

7 PPG, 55% FG, 2.7 RPG, 2 APG

1st Team

Hyrum Lindsey, Fruitland

Gatlin Bair, Kimberly

Bracken Howell, Marsh Valley

Noah Watt, Snake River

Luke Thompson, Teton

2nd Team

Dylon Watson, Fruitland

Jackson Cummins, Kimberly

Cody Hansen, Marsh Valley

Mitch Lindsay, Snake River

Jarom Heuseveldt, Teton

Honorable Mention

Ridge Williams, Bonners Ferry

Payton Howe, Marsh Valley

Isaac Speirs, McCall-Donnelly

Ethan Tinney, McCall-Donnelly

Trentyn Kreager, Priest River