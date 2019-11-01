BLACKFOOT – The Firth High School Lady Cougars have sailed through the first round of the state volleyball tournament with a straight set victory over St. Maries, the second berth winner from northern Idaho.
The win, by a 3-0 score, continues the trend of shutting out their opponents for the strong contenders from District 6 and the Nuclear Conference.
The Cougars, who have won four straight Nuclear Conference titles and seven of the past eight, were state runners-up a year ago to Malad, who also sailed through the opening round of the tournament this morning.
Firth followed up their early win over St. Maries with an equally impressive 3-0 win over Melba in the afternoon action. They just keep rolling along, winning matches with 3-0 scores and not giving their opponents a chance. They will move into the semifinals today, with an 11 a.m. match against Malad. This will be a rematch of the state finals from a year ago as Malad downed Bear Lake 3-1 in afternoon play.
Shelley, who surprised a few teams in the District 6, 4A tournament, fell to Kuna in the opening round of the tournament this morning in straight sets. Shelley will face off against Wood River in a 2 p.m. contest this afternoon.
Things didn't go very well in the afternoon play for the Lady Russets, who fell to Wood River 3-0. The Russets, who grew up in a hurry in the second half of the season, saw their hopes of an upset win or two at the state tournament fall by the wayside in a hurry.
Snake River High School, who held a 2-1 lead over Kellogg early on this morning, couldn't sustain the momentum and eventually was sent to the elimination side of the bracket by a 3-2 score.
The Lady Panthers are in an elimination contest this afternoon at 2 p.m. against Weiser of the Treasure Valley and District 3.