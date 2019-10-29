BLACKFOOT – With the Idaho state volleyball tournaments kicking off on Friday and the teams from this area leaving as early as this morning, this is a great time to take a look at the teams and how they should fare when they get to northern Idaho and begin play Friday morning.
Bingham County is fortunate to have three teams represent the area in volleyball this season as Shelley, Snake River, and Firth have all qualified through their district tournaments.
This article is an in-depth look at how each of these teams reached the state tournament and what we should expect from them once play begins.
Shelley Lady Russets, second seed from District 6, 4A Tournament
The Shelley Russets began the year with a new coach in Savannah Leckington and a new outlook on what was to be expected of them. It was to be expected that things would be tough on the Russets, just maybe not quite as rough as the season started out.
Shelley didn’t win their first match until well after the third week of play, when Hillcrest came calling.
There had been some line-up changes by then and there was hope that there would be changes in the way the team played. The Russets dispatched the Lady Knights in straight sets, but the couple of weeks that followed also contained a number of losses.
As the regular season was winding down and the District 6 tournament approached, there was a second chance against Hillcrest that came along with it, a second win on the season, just before the tournament began.
The first round match-up was against Blackfoot, which had swept the regular season from the Russets. That was turned around with a five-set win over the Broncos and suddenly there was a renewed sense of confidence and a lighter step in the Russets’ walk.
The Russets lost to top seed Bonneville, but came back with wins against Hillcrest, Idaho Falls, and Skyline and earned their spot in the state tournament before they lost their final match against Bonneville once again. It didn’t matter to the jubilant Russets, who were on their way to the state tournament.
The Russets will kick off the tournament with a 9 a.m. match against Kuna, a team that will be moving to the 5A ranks next fall. Kuna made it through 3rd District play unbeaten and figures to be one of the teams to beat in the 4A tournament. Things will not get any easier for the Russets and it could be a two-and-done this year. The growth of the team and program will be in how they use the lessons learned this year and put to use next year.
The Russets are relatively young and that youth could yield big dividends in the years to come.
The best thing is that the Russets got this opportunity and what they can do with it is to continue to grow and develop as a team and a program.
Snake River Lady Panthers, first place in the District 5, 3A Tournament
The Lady Panthers of Snake River made their usual late season run through the regular season conference play and into their district tournament. It seems like it is an annual ritual that the Lady Panthers go through and that is about as far as the season goes for them. There has been an occasional state trophy that comes back, but the fans have always clamored for more in the way of state championships and that is where the Panthers just haven’t gotten the job done with any regularity. It isn’t for lack of trying, it just hasn’t happened for them.
The regular season was one of inconsistency. They would beat Kimberly one week only to lose to the same Bulldog squad the following week. They would handle Teton one week and fall to the same group the next time around. The one thing that has been the most tiring thing has been that they just don’t do well against Sugar-Salem and that is the one team that should be a barometer for the Lady Panthers to be measured against.
The season produced a mediocre .500 record up until the regular season ended and the district tournament got underway. The Lady Panthers pounced on American Falls, beating them four times between the regular season and tournament play, split with Marsh Valley, and voila, they are district champs and heading to another state tournament.
Their arch rivals, the Sugar-Salem Diggers, are in the opposite side of the bracket, so that is some good news, but the top half of the bracket isn’t easy.
The Lady Panthers will need to be ready for their first match, which will be the first match of the tournament and it comes against one of the host schools in Kellogg.
Kellogg stormed through the season with a 14-2 record and has a power ranking of 159.00 as compared to the 7-6 record compiled by the Lady Panthers and their power ranking of 38.00. Seems like a bit of a mismatch doesn’t it?
One thing that you always have to keep in mind is that the school up north has a harder time scheduling because of the lack of schools, so sometimes the numbers are a bit skewed. I am not saying that this is the case here, but it is always something to keep in mind. I am not knocking Kellogg, but they are beatable. I am more concerned with what will happen when the Lady Panthers win that opening match.
They will then have to take on either Filer or Weiser and both of those teams are battle-tested and tough.
Filer is 13-1 on the year and the only loss is a 3-0 match against Sugar-Salem. They simply manhandled all of their opposition and they scare me much more than does Kellogg.
Weiser hails from the always tough Treasure Valley area and they compiled a 6-6 record before turning into a real warrior in the district tournament, finishing second to Fruitland, which was 15-2 on the year.
Fruitland, maybe the dark horse favorite in this field, had its losses come at the hands of Skyview, a 5A school, and Burley from the 4A classification. This is not an easy tournament by any means and the team who comes out as champion will have earned it, that is for sure.
The Lady Panthers have the front line players to stay in any match with anyone. Where they have struggled this year has been from the service line and there is very little room for error when serving. They will also need to play as a team and little lapses in concentration have hurt the Panthers this season. The Panthers are capable of bringing home a trophy and should they accomplish that, it would have to be considered a win in anyone’s mind.
Firth, District 6, 2A Champions
The Firth Lady Cougars have been pretty dominating this season, but you could say the same thing a year ago and basically for seven of the past eight years. That is how many times they have advanced as the top team from the Nuclear Conference.
This year has been even more dominating than in recent years. Not only did they compile a 14-2 record during the regular season, but the two losses came at the hands of Sugar-Salem. In Nuclear Conference and District play, they did not lose a single set to an opponent. They won all 11 matches, and 33 straight games or sets. That is impressive. To be able to sustain that kind of concentration and focus is pretty extraordinary.
All season long, there has been talk of the big three — Malad, Firth, and Nampa Christian. It seems like that is the case every year.
Last year, Malad edged Firth for the title. The year before, it was Nampa Christian who edged Malad. If it keeps running in that manner, then this year it will be Firth’s chance to bring home the blue trophy. These three teams just have a way of getting to the top three spots every year and they do it with great fundamentals and team play.
Firth has earned the right to play with these teams and has proven that they can play with these teams. The team, if it is even possible, appears to be stronger and better this year than they were the past two years.
The front line of Brooklyn Clayson, Hailey Gee, and Jordyn Adams can out-hit and out-block most teams. Their setter, Kaydee Park, is usually on top of her game and Libero Liberty Park has been pretty phenomenal all season. There isn’t a player on the roster who won’t go to the floor to dig out an opponent’s shot attempt. It is that kind of a team.
The team has a great rotation and substitutes that come in and know their role and don’t try and do more than they are capable of doing.
This is a team that always seems to be in the right position and often will have two players who go for a play without getting in each other’s way. It is like poetry in motion, like a well-choreographed dance, like a well-orchestrated move, they work so very well together.
That is a sign of a great coach and the Lady Cougars have one of those as well.
From the looks of the bracket, the Cougars have pretty smooth sailing into the finals of the winners side of the bracket and must then defeat either Nampa Christian or Malad to reach the tournament finals.