BLACKFOOT – Following is a list of the top cross country times in the state of Idaho by classification for the teams in Bingham County. These lists are updated weekly and will be posted in the Bingham News Chronicle, space permitting.
4A Classification – Boys
Jett Lucas Sandpoint 15:59.4
Nikolai Braedt Sandpoint 16:02.6
Ryker Holtzen Canyon Ridge 16:13.0
Eli Gregory Blackfoot 16:34.4
Shane Gard Pocatello 16:35.0
4A Classification – Girls
Alivia Johnson Bonneville 19:46.0
Mackenzie Suhy-Greg Sandpoint 20:05.9
Brittany Garling Twin Falls 20:13.0
Kennedy Kunz Bonneville 20:38.0
Raegan Hart Skyline 20:41.6
3A Classification – Boys
Lincoln High Snake River 17:19.3
Owen Rogers Gooding 17:32.0
Jack McManus McCall-Donnely 17:40.1
Carter McLaughlin Gooding 17:47.0
Dakoda Lamb Parma 17:52.2
3A Classification – Girls
Sophie McManus McCall-Donnelly 19:44.3
Emma Hillam Fruitland 21:17.6
Lucy Whitney Kimberly 21:59.0
Jaresa Jackson Sugar-Salem 22:04.0
Sara Bagley Teton 22:07.4
2A Classification – Boys
Grady Mylander Nampa Christian 16:18.0
Johnathon Simmons Salmon 16:30.9
Danny Simmons Salmon 17:06.1
Josh Leavitt Melba 17:10.5
Josh Lady Nampa Christian 17:28.8
2A Classification – Girls
Jessica Duran Wendell 19:43.0
Aubrie Barzee West Side 20:28.0
Cameron Moore Ambrose School 20:31.0
Elisa Kelsey Bear Lake 20:36.0
Rylee Jacobsen Malad 21:12.0
1A Classification – Boys
Ian Stockett Victory Charter 16:19.0
Connor Gardner Liberty Charter 16:21.0
Cole Wilkerson Grace 18:00.3
Luke Stockett Victory Charter 18:08.0
Chayce Billings Victory Charter 18:20.0
1A Classification – Girls
Kaybree Christensen Raft River 20:47.7
Natalya Babcock Butte County 20:48.3
Karlee Christensen Raft River 21:21.2
Emma Hollon Tri-Valley 21:31.5
Alayna Babcock Butte County 22:52.0