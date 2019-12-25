BOISE — The Blackfoot Broncos, fresh from their runner-up finish in the 4A state championship football game, landed four players on the first team of the All-State football team chosen by the Idaho Statesman.
The four Broncos were led by junior running back Teegan Thomas, who rushed for over 200 yards per game, totalling 1,825 yards in nine games, missing three games with a broken wrist. Although the Broncos won three games without Thomas in the backfield, his presence was sorely missed and it showed when he returned and promptly ran for 230 yards in his first game back.
Defensive back Reece Robinson, who also started on offense, was a game-breaking player on both sides of the ball. He could beat you on a long pass play as a receiver, or he could beat you with a drive stalling interception while on defense. The speedy player was rarely off the field during Broncos games.
Offensive lineman Lander Wall was one of the Broncos responsible for opening holes for Thomas on his breathtaking runs down the field. He had the ability to get the key block downfield on many of Thomas’s long runs to paydirt.
Linebacker Troy Kirkpatrick was one of those kind of players who was all over the field all the time. He didn’t just make plays when the other team ran at him, he searched out the running back or the quarterback and tried to punish them for even thinking about coming into his zone on the field. Kirkpatrick had 88 tackles, nine sacks and two interceptions on the season.
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Sean Austin, Kuna
The 6-2 junior completed 65 percent of his passes for 3,399 yards with 35 TDs and just seven INTs.
RB: Teegan Thomas, Blackfoot
The 5-7, 165-pound junior missed three games with a broken wrist but still ran for 1,825 yards in nine games.
RB: Rylan Chandler, Minico
The 5-11, 190-pound senior topped 140 rushing yards in 10-of-11 games, finishing with 1,997 yards and 26 TDs.
WR: Andrew Gunter, Century
The 6-5, 200-pound senior signed with Idaho State after leading 4A with 1,572 receiving yards and adding 14 TDs.
WR: Jovan Sowell, Century
The versatile 5-7, 150-pound junior led 4A in catches (84) and TD catches (17) while adding 1,462 yards.
WR: Jace Mann, Nampa
The senior emerged as a two-way, first-team pick after turning 42 catches into 1,096 yards and 12 TDs.
OL: Gaard Memmelaar, Middleton
The 6-5, 297-pound senior hasn’t surrendered a sack in three years and will graduate early to play at Washington.
OL: Jacob Graves, Kuna
A “big, strong kid with a nasty streak,” the 6-3, 280-pound junior cleared the way for 4A’s top offense.
OL: Lander Wall, Blackfoot
Opponents winced when they saw the 6-foot, 240-pound senior turn the corner as a pulling guard.
OL: Greyson Harwood, Minico
Idaho signed the 6-3, 280-pound senior who tallied 40 pancake blocks on a team that ran for 292 yards a game.
OL: Dominick Conlon, Vallivue
The 6-3, 256-pound junior tackle paved the way for 4A’s leading rushing offense at 380 yards per game.
K: Stan Mulderji, Nampa
The senior was a weapon on kickoffs, racking up 25 touchdowns. He also converted 52-of-57 PATs.
DEFENSE
DL: Louie Cresto, Canyon Ridge
After packing on 45 pounds of muscle, the 6-6, 265-pound senior dominated with 10 sacks and 13 tackles for loss.
DL: Brad Cushman, Vallivue
The 6-4, 263-pound senior lived in the backfield, finishing with 18.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and 70 tackles.
DL: Gavin Heindel, Kuna
The senior’s size (6-2, 285) and strength demanded double teams as the anchor of the state champ’s defense.
LB: Troy Kirkpatrick, Blackfoot
The senior made plays all over the field for the Broncos, racking up 88 tackles, nine sacks and two interceptions.
LB: Austin Bunn, Kuna
The senior secured the heart of Kuna’s defense with his sideline-to-sideline speed and 56.5 tackles.
LB: Carson Child, Vallivue
A second-team running back with 1,466 rushing yards, the senior made 73 stops and nine tackles for loss.
LB: Jay Horning, Bishop Kelly
The 5-10, 185-pound senior led 4A with 139 tackles (13.9 per game). He also had five sacks and one INT.
DB: Reece Robinson, Blackfoot
An electric receiver, too, the senior capped his three years as a starter with eight INTs, the most in 4A.
DB: Ty Cobb, Kuna
The senior was a threat in all three phases. In the secondary, he racked up 80.5 tackles and three INTs.
DB: Jace Mann, Nampa
Few threw the senior’s way. But he still had 93 tackles and nabbed four INTs, giving him 14 in his career.
DB: Lance Ray, Kuna
The senior shut down his side of the field, breaking up 16 passes and finishing with seven interceptions.
P: Colton Boettcher, Lakeland
The senior averaged 44.4 yards per punt, including five that went for more than 50 yards and a long of 60.
SECOND TEAM Offense
QB: Donavon Estrada Sr. Nampa
RB: Carson Child Sr. Vallivue
RB: Jon Edwards Sr. Kuna
WR: Koltin Teater Jr. Kuna
WR: Jace Rodgers Sr. Middleton
WR: Garrett Elison Sr. Jerome
OL: Brendan Daniels Sr. Century
OL: Kaliopasi Niupalau Jr. Nampa
OL: Brandon Casey Sr. Sandpoint
OL: Dylan Quigley Sr. Twin Falls
OL: Max Gilman Sr. Bishop Kelly
K: Luis Gomez Sr. Burley
Defense
DL: Benten Hall Sr. Kuna
DL: Brayden Ary Jr. Vallivue
DL: D’Qua Lang Sr. Century
LB: Jerry Kiser Sr. Middleton
LB: Dillon Samana Sr. Century
LB: Dawson Osterhout Jr. Minico
LB: Hunter Killian So. Pocatello
DB: Riley Lizama Sr. Bishop Kelly
DB: Merit Foote Jr. Middleton
DB: Miki Ah You Sr. Middleton
DB: River Osen Sr. Canyon Ridge
P: Braden Draper Sr. Nampa