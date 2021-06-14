POCATELLO – Steer wrestling is one of the toughest, roughest events in rodeo. It doesn’t get the notoriety that bull riding gets simply because you don’t have a 2,000-pound bull trying to kill you if he can buck you off.
Just imagine flying down the arena at 30 miles an hour and launching yourself off your horse at a moving steer, grabbing him by the horns and rolling him over onto his back. That is steer wrestling and some would say it is akin to jumping out of a perfectly good airplane with a parachute on your back and calling it fun.
This year, the 2021 state high school champion steer wrestler is Hunter Roche of Marsh Valley High School and District 4.
This event turned out to be his second title of the rodeo and propelled him into the running for the All-Around Cowboy title which ended up going to Cooper Cooke for the third straight year. Brey Yore just nipped Roche for the reserve All-Around title, but Roche had a great rodeo nonetheless.
Roche scored in every go-round, saving his best for the short go where he was named the winner with a time of 4.25 seconds. His slowest time of the week was a 5.9 time, which still earned him two state final points. He also posted a 5.37, a 4.73, and in the short go a 4.25. Those scores put him into first place in the average, worth a whopping 15 points, and with his second place finish in District 4, added another nine points to his total which ended up being 52.50, to outdistance Ethan Smith and Wes Shaw and Ethan Southern. Those cowboys posted scores of 44, 43.50, and 36 for second, third and fourth.
Those four will comprise the team that advances to the national finals in Lincoln, Neb., in July and will be a strong team heading east.