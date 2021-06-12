POCATELLO – Over the years, steer wrestling has become the most physical of the events offered at a rodeo. At the Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals, it isn’t any different. This event is the most demanding of the events and it is amazing how resilient the cowboys are that compete.
After the second go-round finished up Thursday, the top cowboys are beginning to sort themselves out.
Tom Simpson won the first go and he came back with a fifth in the second go.
Brey Yore won the second go and he was skunked in the first go. That is just the way it goes with steer wrestling. On top of the world one day and down in the pits the next.
Brey Yore easily made up for a missed chance in the first go-round by posting the fastest time of the week in the second go-round. His time of 4.62 was good enough for the win and the 10 state final points that go with it. That puts him right back in the hunt overall as he sits in fifth position with those 10 points.
Hunter Roche from Marsh Valley showed off his all-around athleticism with a fine run of 4.73 to grab second place behind Yore. The best thing about the run is that when you combine the nine points he eared from round two with the 7.5 points that he earned in round one, it places him right at the top of the overall standings heading into the third go and then the short go-round on Saturday, where championships are won and lost in a matter of seconds.
Third place in the second go-round went to Ethan Smith, who continues to have a fine state finals this week. His time of 4.87 combined with his first round time of 5.37 has him in third place overall as things are becoming more clear as to who the contenders are and who the pretenders may be.
Ethan Southern is another cowboy who stamped himself as a contender when he finished fourth with a time of 4.92 seconds and used it with his first round time of 5.37 to land himself in the fourth position overall and a great chance at the title and making the team headed to the national finals.
Second Go Time, State points, Total State Points
Hunter Roche 4.73 9.00 16.50
Tom Simpson 5.06 6.00 16.00
Ethan Smith 4.87 8.00 15.50
Ethan Southern 4.92 7.00 13.00
Brey Yore 4.62 10.0 10.00
Riley Barber 9.00
Jaxon Thompson 6.22 4.00 7.00
Wes Shaw 6.63 2.00 6.00
Logan Corta 5.90 5.00 5.00
Wyatt Stephens 5.00
Whitt Smith 6.25 3.00 4.00
Wyatt Lloyd 4.00
Paul Wanstrom 6.84 1.00 1.00