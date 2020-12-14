ARLINGTON, Texas — Just how much of a difference is there between a world champion cowboy in one of the sanctioned events that annually bring the top cowboys and cowgirls together for the National Finals Rodeo?
This is the World Series for those that qualify. There is over $6 million divided up among those that qualify and if that isn’t enough incentive, the money won at the NFR will always decide who the world champion is in those events.
If you ever wanted to know what the difference is between being a world champion and being second best, you could have asked Blackfoot cowboy Stetson Jorgensen Sunday morning.
Jorgensen just finished having a great NFR over the past 10 days. He won a go-round, had a half dozen top five finishes and made a bushel full of money. He was leading the average after nine rounds, which adds an additional chunk of money to the cash that is won in each of the go-rounds.
The answer that Jorgensen would give you is that the difference between first and second is three-tenths of a second or about $680. Those are the figures that mattered when all of the accounting had been done in the NFR’s steer wrestling event.
Jacob Edler of State Center, Iowa, is the 2020 world champion in steer wrestling. He came from behind to catch Jorgensen in the average on the final night of the NFR. It wasn’t as if Jorgensen laid down and let him catch up, Edler was just as phenomenal as Jorgensen during the past 10 days.
He had his share of top five finishes and in fact was second to Jorgensen in the one go-round that Stetson won. The two cowboys had also been successful on all nine of the steers they wrestled during the week. Jorgensen had the lead going into the 10th and final go-round, but Edler just edged him out in that round with a 3.9 second run to Stetson’s 5.0 run.
That one round, that one steer, was all of the difference between the two cowboys.
The winner of the average this year earned an additional $67,269 while second place was worth $54,577 and that alone was the difference maker in first or second. The times for the 10 head? Edler was successful on all 10 head, just like Jorgensen, but the total time was 43.4 seconds, an average of 4.34 seconds per round. Jorgensen posted a total time of 43.7 seconds, an average of 4.37 seconds per steer per round. It just doesn’t get any closer than that.
In any case, it was a great National Finals Rodeo for Stetson Jorgensen, who ended up earning $198,830.