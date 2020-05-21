BLACKFOOT – Stryker Wood is an athlete. There is no other way to describe him.
Sure, you might say, he is a student and a pretty good one at that, but when he dons a football helmet or a baseball cap, he transforms into something totally different.
He is the kind of athlete that makes coaches drool at the possibilities and he is the kind of athlete that probably excels at any sport around. The real difference is that he is particular about what he plays and he has settled into a routine that has him playing about nine months per year, concentrating on football in the fall and baseball in the spring and summer.
Wood burst on the football field in junior high, but people were already looking at him to be a star in high school and probably beyond.
Stan Buck, former football coach at Blackfoot High School, had his eyes on him early on and knew that he would contribute to a wining program early.
From the time that he stepped on the football field at Blackfoot High School for summer football camps, your eyes were drawn to the young man with the bright orange gloves and his pass catching ability.
I am sure that he dropped a ball or two during that summer camp, but it sure didn’t seem like it. He could also play defense and he prided himself on the fact that nobody got deep on him or beat him to the ball on an out route. Oh yeah, he could hit as well, boy could he hit.
From the day he stepped on the football field his sophomore year, Wood was penciled in as the starter at free safety. None of the coaches will admit that now, but he was. He also produced on the field for them, leading the team defensively, breaking up pass plays, making big hits and tackles and throwing in the occasional pass interception.
He didn’t comment much about not playing as a wide receiver, although he probably could have starred there as well, but when you have a Reece Robinson on the team, you probably don’t need a Stryker Wood, but I can guarantee you that he will be seen this year, on both sides of the ball. He is that kind of player, one who can change the game on a single play.
Not only can he play in cover and give you superlative run support from his free safety position, he can also step up and probably play a linebacker spot if needed and has the speed to cover wide receivers and rush the quarterback with equal ease.
All this, and football may not even be his best sport.
He has been patrolling center field for the Broncos in baseball as well and he can really cover the ground out there.
Not only because he has such good speed, but he also gets a tremendous jump on the ball, moving from the second the ball reaches the bat of the hitter, Wood is on the move.
With a better-than-average arm, he can gun down runners with his accurate throws.
As a hitter, he will probably be one of the top hitters on the team during the upcoming American Legion baseball season and his skills don’t stop there.
He will be one of the best base runners on the team and will dare even the most complete catcher to try and throw him out when he attempts to steal.
Wood is an automatic to go from first to third on a single and possibly will even be able to go from first to home if there is even a slight hesitation by an outfielder. He can even advance two bases on a fly-out if it is deep enough, he is that fast and he has great instincts as well.
Wood is the complete ball player when it comes to any sport that he plays, it is only a shame that he doesn’t play more than just football and baseball, but then again, that is our treat to be able to see him at his best in his two favorite sports.
Buck once commented that Wood is the kind of a player that you can build a defense around and he will only make the defense better.
His baseball coaches have caught on to the same kind of decision, as when they make out the lineup card, you can count on Wood being the first name they write down and he is good enough to hit in any number of spots in the order, from lead-off to fifth and be productive. It is a nice feeling to have as a coach to be able to count on a great player like Wood to be there and produce like an all-star.
Perhaps the nicest thing is that he doesn’t make many mistakes and he is so good, you sometimes forget that he out there, playing the best baseball or football of the players on the field.
He is so good, you sometimes just forget that he is there until he makes a great catch or tackle and then you think, ‘Man am I happy he’s is there,” or “Man am I happy that I got to see that play.”
He is that much fun to watch.
Yes, there are other great young players on the fields in Blackfoot, and they are all going to get their minutes in the spotlight, but Wood is special and he is one that you just seem to look for when you try to catch a picture or find a moment for the memory of watching local sports.
Wood will be heading into his senior year at Blackfoot High School come fall and you can bet that new football coach Jerrod Ackley will have noticed on films how much Wood will add to the defense, just like he will be building his offense around Teegan Thomas.
Just think how great it will be if both of those talented players are going on both sides of the ball.
This could be one exciting and enjoyable season for Blackfoot Broncos fans as they make the transition form a legendary coach in Stan Buck to a new era of football in Blackfoot.
Styker Wood, definitely worth the price of a ticket, no matter what sport you are looking to watch. He is definitely the real deal and the sky is the limit as to how much he will accomplish this coming year.