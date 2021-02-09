BLACKFOOT – Stryker Wood burst on the Blackfoot High School football scene when he earned a starting spot on the Broncos team as a sophomore.
For three years, he made every play and played every down as he anchored the defense that won so many games in those three years.
He is fast, built to be a safety, and now he has earned an opportunity to play at the next level as he signed his letter of intent to play football for the College of Idaho Coyotes in Caldwell.
“I was a bit late in putting together a package to send out to the schools I was contemplating attending,” Wood said. “I had made my academic choices and was qualified for a pretty good academic financial aid package, but football was really on the back burner. I was making my visit to the campus before making my final choice and I was liking everything that I saw, when they had set me up a meeting with a football coach as well. It all kind of came together at that point.”
Wood is a very good student, almost a perfect 4.0 grade point average, so it is no surprise that he has chosen a field that most would not even attempt, applied mathematics.
He will also be on the football field, with a chance at earning a spot on the team and even more accolades from that sport.
“The coaches liked my tapes and appeared anxious to get me in the fold as quickly as possible,” Wood said. “I will do what I always do, give 110% and hopefully everything will work out for both of us.”
Wood has seen a lot of his high school teammates signing with other schools like Teegan Thomas going to Carroll College, and a whole host of former Broncos attending Montana Western. For a while, Wood had contemplated attending Eastern Oregon State College. All of these schools, including the College of Idaho, are members of the same football conference, meaning they will now be on the opposite sides of the football when play begins this fall.
“A lot of us have been teammates since before the eighth grade and now we will be playing against each other,” Wood said. “That just shows you how well coached we have been in Blackfoot, that so many of us are going on to the next level and playing football.”
Wood’s parents, Camille and Jeff, are very proud of the young man that Stryker has become and that he has chosen to continue his education.
“We are so lucky to have raised such a good young man,” Jeff Wood said. “He has exceeded our dreams and we anticipate making a lot of trips around the region to watch him play ball.”
Wood is also an accomplished baseball player and has been part of the varsity program going on his third year as a centerfielder. As of now, Wood has no thoughts on playing for the College of Idaho team. He will leave the door open if the right opportunity comes along, but he isn’t planning on it at this time.
“I want to concentrate on my studies and football for right now,” Wood said. “I won’t rule it out, but it isn’t at the front of my mind right now.”
Aside from the campus, which is remarkable, was the immediate relationship that has developed between defensive backfield coach Chris Jewell and Wood. Jewell, who is also listed as the defensive coordinator, likes Wood’s size, speed and ability to not only cover a wide receiver, but also lend run support and the way that he hits.
“I really liked the meeting I had with coach Jewell,” Wood said. “He was very comfortable to talk with and he was very honest in his assessment of my chances to be a starter right away and being able to contribute right away. I am very comfortable with my choice and look forward to playing football for the College of Idaho.”
Wood expects to be on campus in early August to begin his transformation into college and college football.