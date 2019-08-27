BLACKFOOT – Stryker Wood may have been the best player on Blackfoot’s team a year ago, and he was only a sophomore.
He was a leader on the defense from his safety positions and continually was the player who stepped up and made the big plays.
He comes by his talent naturally, and could conceivably been a starter as a freshman. He is that kind of player.
He hails from an eighth grade team that went undefeated and almost went the entire season without allowing a single point to be scored, giving up a touchdown in the final couple of minutes in Holt Arena when the team played another unbeated team from Pocatello.
That was a game to watch, and just like Wood’s performance a year ago, he led the defense on every play in the dome that afternoon.
Other members of that team have joined him on the Broncos for this year and he will have several team mates who have all played together for several years and although they will all be juniors together, the best for that group may be another year away, it all depends on how this team comes together under Head Coach Stan Buck, he of the four state championships.
One thing that was missing a year ago from Wood’s performance was his ability as a wide receiver. Back a couple of years ago, when he and his group were only in the eighth grade, Wood demonstrated that he had a pair of hands that reminded some of players who were well beyond Wood in years and he wore some flash gloves, which only gave his quarterback a better look at where he was on the field.
Wood is an athlete, there is no doubt about it and he proved it time and again on the baseball diamond this past summer during Legion ball.
Given the chance, he should only get better in football as he grows and gets stronger and if allowed, he could be a star on both sides of the ball.
He is also a very coach able player who will do whatever it takes to win a ball game and he likes winning.
“I remember that game in Holt Arena a couple of years ago,” Stryker Wood said. “We were all trying so hard because there was so much on the line. An undefeated season and the coaches really wanted to have a scoreless season against us as well. We almost did it, but we won the game and that was the best thing.”
Stryker Wood is a winner and you can count on him to give 100% all season long as the Broncos want to do more than just get to the playoffs this year. They want to win and not just one game, but at least make it to the finals if at all possible.
Part of that equation may fall on young Mr. Wood’s shoulders and he is just the man to help the Broncos get to the promised land this year.