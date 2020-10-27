REXBURG – The two time defending Idaho State 3A football champion Sugar-Salem Diggers survived the Kansas Playoff to earn the Mountain Rivers Conference title and a bye into the second round of the Idaho State 3A Football Championships on Monday.
Sugar-Salem topped South Fremont by a score of 6-0 and then handled Teton by the score of 6-3 to take the top spot in the conference, after the three teams were in a three way tie with identical conference records of 1-1.
South Fremont then downed Teton to take the second spot and the qualifier position in the playoffs. South Fremont will play this Friday against American Falls at South Fremont.
The Kansas play-off was brought about when South Fremont upset the Diggers early in the season, and then Teton was able to upset the Cougars. Teton fell to Sugar-Salem for the the three way tie.
Teton will not make the play-offs this season.
“They’re a good football team,” Diggers head football coach Tyler Richins said of Teton. “They’re fairly highly ranked. They have a winning record. It’s unfortunate that a good team like Teton has to stay home. I wish the state would look at adopting some other opportunities. Teton’s in a heck of a conference. It’s brutal. In my opinion, they’re better than several of the teams who are going to qualify for the tournament. They deserve to be there as much as us or South. For them to have to stay home is kind of heartbreaking for everybody.”
The Idaho State Real Dairy Football Playoffs begin on Friday, October 30 at various venues across the state.