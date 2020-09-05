SHELLEY – The Russets invited the Sugar-Salem Diggers to the “spud cellar” for a battle on the gridiron Friday night for Shelley’s second home game of the season and the Diggers came out on top 24-6.
The Diggers came out firing, throwing twice in their first three plays and marching down the field with little resistance from the Russet defense. It would be the final minute of the first quarter when the Diggers hit paydirt and tacking on the point-after-attempt to go up 7-0 with 28.2 seconds left in the quarter.
The Diggers kicked off for the second time in the first quarter, hitting an up-man in the return team in the hands, who let it slide through his fingers, reaching the deep back. The kick returner scooped the ball up from the ground and took off down the sideline getting past every defender, finding the promised land for Shelley before the quarter expired. The PAT was blocked by Sugar-Salem, keeping them ahead with a score of 7-6 at the end of the first.
The second quarter would be all Sugar-Salem with only one major mistake. Senior quarterback Kyzon Garner threw an interception early in the quarter that would stymie the Digger drive which would have led to their second score of the half. Shelley appeared as though the interception had put wind back in their sails, but the resurgence would be short-lived when a pair of penalties would back them up 10 yards. Time was burned quite well, leaving just over three minutes in the first half, but the Diggers were in no place to slow down.
Garner came back out on the field, playing as though he had not thrown the interception and made the Russets pay by picking up big yards on the ground with his feet as well as his arm. Garner led the Diggers down the field in under two minutes and tacked on another touchdown on a Cooper Porter draw up the middle and another successful PAT, bringing the score to 14-6.
Shelley would have another possession before the half, starting on its own 30 with 1:20 left in the half as well as two timeouts. After a rush for no gain, coach Josh Wells ran the clock out to end the half.
The Diggers started the second half in the air again with Garner connecting on two out of three passes in their opening drive. The success would be cut short when the Russet defense stepped up and shut the Diggers down on the ground. Garner was stopped short for the yard to gain on a third and short, leading his team to punt for the first time in the game.
The Russets rode this new-found success in their next drive pushing to the 50 yard line before Treyce Jensen threw a pick for Shelley’s first turnover in the game.
The interception would be the turning point in the game for the Russets — they would not be able to recover from the onslaught that Sugar-Salem threw their way for the final 16 minutes of the game.
The Diggers went back to the inside trap play they had been running all night, but the Russets had it figured out by that point. Being able to hold them to a third and manageable, the Diggers got a big pick up on the Russet sideline getting them into the red zone again for the third time in the game. Garner handed off to Porter for his second touchdown of the game, and the place kicker, Crew Clark, remained perfect for his third PAT of the game.
Shortly after Sugar scored its third touchdown, the third quarter ended with Shelley trailing the Diggers 21-6. Shelley struggled in the fourth quarter and could not get anything going. They moved the chains a few times, but no game-recovering offensive feats would come out of the Russet playbook. They burned the clock down into the final five minutes before punting away to Sugar-Salem one more time.
The Diggers continued to manhandle the Russet defense, breaking tackles on key downs, even after being penalized twice on the drive. Despite the penalties, the Diggers got within the 10-yard line to start a goal line push for their fourth touchdown of the game. Two failed rushing attempts, a dropped pass and a false start penalty backed them up to the eight yard line forcing them to attempt a field goal. Clark stayed perfect on the day, splitting the uprights for a 25-yard field goal to put the Diggers up 24-6 with only two minutes left.
The Russets tried to make a final push for a score, but incomplete passes would put them looking at fourth and long with no viable options. They went for it on fourth, coming up short and turning the ball over on downs with a little over a minute left in the game.